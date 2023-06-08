‘Spider-Verse 2’ Actor Reportedly Got Paid Far Less Than His Co-Stars, Despite Leading Role

Now that Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures’ highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) has swung into theaters, new information is coming to light about how much the voices behind each Spider were paid for their roles—and the difference is baffling.

Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales is back in action as our neighborhood Spider-Man in the follow-up to 2018’s critically-acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse—at least, in his dimension. While the first film briefly explored the idea of a “Multiverse” of Spider-People, its sequel goes all-in on introducing a whole new web of Spiders to the mix, including Miguel O’Hara’s (Oscar Isaac) mysterious Spider-Society.

The movie, which arrived in theaters earlier this month, sees Hailee Steinfeld reprising her role as Gwen Stacy (AKA Ghost-Spider) along with Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker. Franchise newcomers like Daniel Kaluuya, who voices Hobart Broken (AKA Spider-Punk), and Issa Rae, who plays Jessica Drew (AKA Spider-Woman), also round out the cast.

Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below:

But it wouldn’t be a Spider-Man movie without a sinister villain. Enter Jason Schwartzman’s “The Spot,” who serves as Across the Spider-Verse‘s main antagonist.

Schwartzman’s character gets plenty of time to shine in the new film, acting as a troublesome foe to the web-slinging Spiders. However, some might be surprised to learn that the actor reportedly earned substantially less than most supporting actors despite his leading role in the story.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly (via FandomWire), Schwartzman received a relatively modest $270 thousand paycheck for his voice acting in Across the Spider-Verse. In contrast, Daniel Kaluuya and Issa Rae, both supporting actors, were supposedly offered $400 thousand each for their contributions to the film—nearly 1.5 times higher than that of Schwartzman.

While some Hollywood A-listers getting paid more than their co-stars is hardly a new phenomenon, this information is particularly shocking, considering Schwartzman’s character was an integral part of the film.

Schwartzman is also a veteran Hollywood actor, starring in high-profile projects like the cult-classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2011), Marie Antoniette (2006), and a handful of Wes Anderson movies, including the upcoming Asteroid City (2023). Because of this, his contracts should reflect his years of experience in the industry.

As of now, Schwartzman has yet to comment on this report, and substantial evidence supporting these rumors has yet to be made public. It’s unlikely that—even if it is true—he’ll confirm or deny it anytime soon. For now, one can only hope that Schwartzman was properly compensated in one way or another for playing the leading villain in Across the Spider-Verse.

What do you think of Jason Schwartzman reportedly being paid less than his Spider-Verse co-stars? Share your thoughts in the comments below.