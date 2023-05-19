Fans Rejoice at Marvel Writer Exiting Phase 5 After Facing Backlash

With all the controversy surrounding Marvel actor Jonathan Majors, it’s had fans wondering for months: what will Marvel’s response be?

Majors rose to fame after being introduced as the Phase 5 villain, Kang the Conqueror, in Season 1 of Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Supposedly bigger and badder than Thanos, Kang was going to rule over the next phase of Marvel movies until the harassment and abuse allegations against Majors were revealed. Although Marvel hasn’t officially announced what their plan is, or whether they’ll be keeping Majors on, new information was revealed last night that could alter the course of Phase 5 and 6.

Jeff Loveness was the writer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is the worst-performing MCU film so far. It received poor reviews from fans and critics alike and overall didn’t do much to set up Kang as a powerful and fearsome enemy. Loveness had signed on to write the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but it was just announced that he has been let go from the project.

Apparently, this had happened even before the writers’ strike started earlier this month, and Marvel is rumored to be completely starting over while looking for a new writer. While this could mean many things, including Marvel going in a completely different direction for their next projects, one thing is certain: fans are ecstatic at the exit.

The news was shared by DiscussingFilm on Twitter, and replies in the comments are rejoicing. “It’s not good news, it’s great news,” claims @AustinPlanet, who also calls for the return of the writers from Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) or Avengers: Infinity War (2018). @HeIerr echoes this statement, calling for Marvel to “either bring russos back or have james gunn do it.”

One comment from @TopPilotGaming says that the problem with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was more in the writing than the directing, stating that “Hopefully, Kang Dynasty goes to a better writer.” It’s unclear exactly why Loveness was let go from the project, whether it was due to the negative reception to Quantumania or the Majors issue and a story pivot, but either way, fans are ready for someone else to take the reins or for the MCU to end once and for all.

