In addition to being The Most Magical Place on Earth, Walt Disney World Resort is surely one of the safest. With a robust security system and safety-tested attractions, many parents feel more comfortable letting their kids roam the Disney Parks than their own backyards. But could all that change because of a Walt Disney World conspiracy to poison Guests? One TikToker says it could.

@jake96420 was waiting in line for Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor, a show in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom when they became concerned about one of the props in the queue – a fake vending machine filled with snacks for monsters, like Sinew Chews and Primordial Ooze:

One of the “snacks” on display was “Polyvinyl Chloride,” obviously not fit for human consumption and added to further show that Guests have stepped foot into the monster world. Despite being there since 2007, the TikToker felt it was an attempt to convince Guests to accept being poisoned.

“Does Disney know something about vinyl chloride getting into our food?!” he wrote. “I suppose its just another joke at the laugh factory.”

He also referenced the February Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Emergency crews conducted a controlled burn of cars containing vinyl chloride among other hazardous substances, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the area. Residents were evacuated from the immediate area but quickly ordered to return, despite numerous animal deaths and evidence of severe environmental impact.

Some commenters agreed and referenced other conspiracies, like allegations of Satanism inside The Walt Disney Company. But most assured the Guest that he had missed the joke.

“These are all things you should not be snacking on, thats the f**king joke,” @chozzer152 wrote. “None of these are safe and healthy for you.”

What do you think of this so-called Walt Disney World conspiracy? Is this a joke gone too far? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.