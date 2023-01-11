Disney World Shutting Down Orlando Park Imminently Amid Weather Concerns

We hope you packed more than your swimming trunks.

Unfortunately, Disney will be closing one of the water parks at the Walt Disney World Resort due to some harsh weather that’s been forecasted in the area.

We just learned that Disney’s Blizzard Beach will be closed from January 13-15 due to inclement weather.

The Park is set to reopen on January 16, assuming the weather picks back up. For those that don’t know, Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened late last year following an extended closure.

During the announcement that Blizzard Beach would be returning, Disney revealed that the water park would now feature theming from Disney’s Frozen franchise. “The new Frozen features will be part of the kid-sized thrills of Tike’s Peak that’s popular among young guests who will delight in the statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle,” states Disney in the blog post.

Popular attractions and features once again await guests, everything from slushy and slippery ski jumps to bobsled and toboggan runs to polar play spaces for every member of the family. Among the favorites are:

Summit Plummet is one of the tallest, fastest freefall body slides around. The heart-pumping attraction plunges guests down Mount Gushmore in a near vertical drop and rockets them into a darkened tunnel. It’s an attraction made especially for thrill-seekers!

Teamboat Springs is one of the world’s longest group whitewater raft adventures, where up to six riders can take an epic and unpredictable whitewater journey down a mountain.

Toboggan Racers is a unique attraction where guests use a mat to compete in a thrilling race downhill on an eight-lane slalom-style waterslide.

Cross Country Creek is a scenic lazy river that takes guests on arctic adventure gliding through mysterious caves, illuminated grottoes and bask in Mount Gushmore’s refreshing spring water throughout polar paradise.

Runoff Rapids offers a choice of three distinctly different inner-tube waterslides, where guests twist and turn down an adrenaline-filled trip down Mount Gushmore.

Do you prefer Disney’s Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon water park?