Cosplayer Puts Disney to Shame

in Movies

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Ratcliffe Cosplay

Credit: Joo Skellington

Disney has created some of the most incredible characters known to cinema, some of which truly test the limits of the imagination. While the company has certainly gone above and beyond the call of duty in bringing such iconic characters off the screen and into their theme parks, one cosplayer on TikTok is truly giving Disney’s wardrobe department a run for their money in some of their latest creations.

Joo Skellington Disney Characters
Credit: Daily Mail

@jooskellington, professionally known as José Dávalos, is a cosplay artist who has been sharing his work with social media for years and has cultivated a large following thanks to his incredible creations, especially his takes on Disney characters. Dávalos has portrayed many of Disney’s most famous villains, many of whom are the stuff of nightmares.

Related: Disneyland Guest Interrogated For Cosplay, Nearly Dress-Coded

The artist has truly gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to his versions of Disney villains, many of which should have warranted a job offer from the Disney Parks ages ago. However, his recent creation is perhaps one of the most elaborate creatures in his menagerie. Just in time for Christmas, the makeup artist has crafted a massive version of Maestro Forte from Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas.

Forte the Pipe Organ
Credit: Disney

Originally portrayed by Tim Curry in the direct-to-video movie, Forte was the Beast’s court composer before the Enchantress’s spell transformed all the castle’s residents into household objects. Finding that he had more influence as a magical pipe organ than a mere mortal, Forte used his spellbinding songs to keep the Beast miserable until the last petal falls off the rose, thus maintaining his more powerful form. Easily the most memorable feature in the animated sequel, Forte’s performance and appearance definitely stuck with most viewers, including José Dávalos.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Fan’s Ahsoka Tano Cosplay is Scarily Good

@jooskellington

The moment you all being waiting for: Maestro Forte the enchanted version #jooskellington #disguise #disneymakeup #creaturemakeup #sfxmakeup

♬ original sound – Joo Skellington

In a recent TikTok video, Dávalos constructed a massive cosplay and prosthetic makeup treatment for Forte, including a working keyboard to sell the illusion. Like the rest of his magnificent and magical creations, the end result was absolutely astounding. Paired with the audio of Forte’s introduction from the film, it’s an absolutely chilling creation that could put even some of Disney’s designers to shame.

What do you think of Dávalos’s work? Tell us in the comments below!

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!