Mickey Mouse Receives Gift From Universal’s Grinch

Posted on by Brittni Ward Leave a comment
Credit: Universal

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, and Goofy are all characters Guests come to visit at Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland has two theme parks in Disneyland California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park. The two Parks have plenty of fan-favorite rides like “its’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Pixar Pier, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Radiator Springs Racers, and many more attractions.

Credit: Disney

While Disneyland is a popular tourist spot, another theme park that is visited often is Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood has popular lands like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and many more than Guests enjoy visiting.

Credit: Universal

Universal Studios and Disney are similar for both being theme parks while they both have famous attractions that Guests love to visit, each has character meet and greet and buttons for special occasions, and many more. They are different as Disneyland has more rides that smaller children can ride while Universal Studios Hollywood has less rides for lap children and more thrill rides for older Guests.

Credit: Universal

The Grinch and Mickey Mouse are two icons who act completely and totally different. Mickey is cheerful and caring while The Grinch is a foul one who is known “as the mean one.” One Disneyland Guest went to see The Grinch giving him a gift from Mickey Mouse,which was a pair of Mickey Ears

The Grinch was not impressed with the mouse ears and, in return, he elected to return the favor by giving Mickey Mouse an onion.

The Feud we all love the mist Disney vs. Universal! The Grinch gives Mickey an onion for Christmas as payback! Don’t forget to like and follow me on all Social Media Platforms at “SocalTallGuy” #disney #universalstudioshollywood #mickey #grinch #disneyland #themeparks #screammovie

@socaltallguy

The feud we all love the most Disney vs. Universal! The Grinch gives Mickey an onion for christmas as payback! Dont forget to like and follow me on all Social Media Platforms at “SocalTallguy” #disney #universalstudioshollywood #mickey #grinch #disneyland #themeparks #screammovie

♬ original sound – Andrew Perez

Mickey Mouse was first going to throw the onion into the street, but elected to give it back to the Guest. This is a hilarious gesture from both characters, who are each beloved icons at their respective Parks.

What do you think of Mickey’s reaction when receiving a gift from The Grinch?

Brittni Ward

Brittni is a Disney and Universal fan; one of her favorite things at both parks is collecting popcorn buckets. While at Disney World Resort, Brittni meets the princesses and rides Kilimanjaro Safaris. At Universal, Brittni enjoys the Minions and watching Animal Actors on Location! When not at Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando, Brittni spends time with her family and pets.

