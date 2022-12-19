Mickey Mouse Receives Gift From Universal’s Grinch

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, and Goofy are all characters Guests come to visit at Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland has two theme parks in Disneyland California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park. The two Parks have plenty of fan-favorite rides like “its’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Pixar Pier, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Radiator Springs Racers, and many more attractions.

While Disneyland is a popular tourist spot, another theme park that is visited often is Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood has popular lands like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and many more than Guests enjoy visiting.

Universal Studios and Disney are similar for both being theme parks while they both have famous attractions that Guests love to visit, each has character meet and greet and buttons for special occasions, and many more. They are different as Disneyland has more rides that smaller children can ride while Universal Studios Hollywood has less rides for lap children and more thrill rides for older Guests.

The Grinch and Mickey Mouse are two icons who act completely and totally different. Mickey is cheerful and caring while The Grinch is a foul one who is known “as the mean one.” One Disneyland Guest went to see The Grinch giving him a gift from Mickey Mouse,which was a pair of Mickey Ears

The Grinch was not impressed with the mouse ears and, in return, he elected to return the favor by giving Mickey Mouse an onion.

Mickey Mouse was first going to throw the onion into the street, but elected to give it back to the Guest. This is a hilarious gesture from both characters, who are each beloved icons at their respective Parks.

What do you think of Mickey’s reaction when receiving a gift from The Grinch?