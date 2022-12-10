The holidays have officially arrived in Disneyland, and the halls are completely decked in Christmassy splendor. Along with celebrating a selection of different winter holidays, Guests can also enjoy a large variety of festive treats and eats. Still, one Cast Member at Disney’s California Adventure goes above and beyond the call of duty in crafting delectable drinks.

There are tons of seasonal additions to DCA’s menu during the Festival of Holidays. Various items, including fresh gingerbread, hot cocoa macarons, impossible meatloaf and mashed potatoes, and layers upon layers of cakes, are readily available to satisfy a Guest’s sweet tooth this holiday season. Of course, if visitors want something to wash all that down with, Alex Fuentez-Cardenas, one of the many culinary artists at Walt Disney World, has crafted a marvelous and magical drink menu inspired by the various holidays represented at the Park. From Hanukkah to Yuletide, Fuentez-Cardenas has created some highly imaginative mixes.

Disney highly recommends the Orange-Pom Limeade, an eclectic beverage inspired by Hanukah imagery and themes featuring a concoction of pomegranate and lime juices with cookie butter and blood orange syrups. An interesting mixture of elements, but Fuentez-Cardenas explains his methods by comparing the 613 seeds in a pomegranate to the Jewish commandments, mitzvot, in the Torah. The Cast Member also promotes a non-dairy dessert drink option with the oat-milk-made Tiramisu Yule Log Cocktail, which is absolutely dripping with decadent flavors representing the famous Italian dessert.

Of course, these are only two of the many festive cocktails crafted by Fuentez-Cardenas and his team of talented Cast Members working in the kitchens and behind the bars this holiday season. Guest might also want to sample the Humming Bird Cocktail, the Maple-Hazelnut Hot Buttered Rum, or maybe one of the various hot chocolate flavors or fruity mocktails if they’re looking for a non-alcoholic option. Whatever they choose to satisfy their thirst with, Guests can definitely enjoy the fine selection of festive flavors at Disney’s California Adventure.

