Abandoned Pieces of Disney History Remain in Plain Sight

If you’ve been to Disneyland recently, chances are you’ve walked right by an essential part of Disney history without even knowing it.

There are some abandoned ticket booths located in Fantasyland, and you can spot them as either part of an attraction queue or just out in the open, though they might seem odd or out of place.

A new TikTok from @JakeAtThePark shows Guests how Disney has repurposed these ticket booths into part of the scenery:

The poster explains that back in the first few decades of Disneyland history, rides were not all included in the price of admission, and you could buy tickets for individual attractions around the Park at various ticket booths, which had their own theme. This was the standard until 1982, when Disneyland began selling Passports that included the prices of these rides.

Now that these ticket booths were no longer necessary, Disney kept some of these structures but hid them in plain sight in Fantasyland. One can be found as the oversized mushroom holding up the sign for the Alice in Wonderland attraction, and another is disguised as a lighthouse that reads “Storybook Land” near the Storybook Land Canal Boats attraction.

The last ticket booth was found near “it’s a small world,” and this was the central ticket booth in Fantasyland. This booth was once located where King Arthur’s Carousel sits now. It was transformed into the Kodak Film and Photo Information Station and now lies abandoned in the Park.

People in the comments section were surprised to learn the original purpose of these Disneyland structures. Many commenters reminisced about the old days of Disney and ticket books, especially “E” tickets, and some even recalled working at the main Fantasyland booth when it was the Kodak Station. However, some ex-Cast members noted that the Alice in Wonderland booth is not empty and is actually used to store items for the attraction, such as manuals, flashlights, and a phone for maintenance.

