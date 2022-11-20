Why Choosing Not to Recast Chadwick Boseman Was The Right Move

Marvel Studios opted not to replace Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ which seems to have been the correct choice.

In 2020, Disney’s Marvel Studios was faced with an unthinkable dilemma. There were questions about how the iconic franchise, ‘Black Panther,’ would handle the tragic and sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman.

When Boseman’s death from colon cancer was made public, Ryan Coogler, director of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ had already completed a draft script for the sequel, which was centered around the late actor’s character. With ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ scheduled for release in mid-2022, Marvel executives and Coogler needed to quickly decide what to do with the nature of T’Challa, played by Boseman, and becomes the Black Panther superhero after the death of his father.

Because Black Panther is a crucial character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio could have decided to recast the character. But Marvel President Kevin Feige felt it wasn’t the right strategy.

In an interview with Empire, Feige said, “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast. Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

Viewers agreed. A survey conducted by Morning Consult stated that only 30% of 2,200 U.S. adults polled felt the role should have been recast. Another 33% said it should not have been changed, while 37% had no opinion.

The results at the box office supported the move. The film generated the biggest opening weekend ever for November.

Did Marvel Studios make the right move by not recasting Boseman?