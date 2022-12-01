A concerned couple recently asked if Universal Orlando Resort is suitable for kids, but is the Orlando theme park really that bad for younger Guests?
Florida is one of the most important capitals of entertainment in America. Being home to Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, and more, it’s no wonder why millions of Americans and even international travelers pick the Sunshine State for their family vacations every year.
While the state has plenty of family-friendly theme parks, a concerned couple recently asked if Universal Orlando Resort was bad for younger children, as they were planning a family vacation to Orlando in February. User u/Unpaid_Movie_Critic posted on the Universal Orlando Subreddit to ask fellow fans if their kids could actually enjoy their experience while visiting the Park, as Universal has many attractions that are more aggressive, so to say, than its Disney counterpart.
The full post reads:
I’ve heard that Disney is better for this age but is Universal “bad” for that age? Family trip coming in February and we are thinking of dumping Disney all together and sticking to Universal. We have kids 12, 10, 6, and 4. Though the 4 and 6 year old will JUST be turning 4 and 6. The youngest will just barely make 42″ but should be good with shoes on! Also, the bravest of our bunch.
I’m a little torn on whether Disney would be a much better place for the younger two (we aren’t a Disney family as far as themes go). We are thinking of taking advantage of the 2 day promo and just going 4 shorter days rather than long days. Plus we have a rental about 15 minutes from the park so in theory my wife could take the younger ones off the park and the older kids could ride coasters with me.
Anyway, just looking for some experiences you might have had with younger kids at Universal vs Disney. I personally could care less about Disney and much prefer Universal all around.
I can’t believe I’m becoming one of those parents that try to cater to a 4 year old but I guess it comes with age. This won’t be a trip we make again for a few years (if at all) for sure.
While Universal might not be recognized as a “child-friendly” theme park, both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure have plenty of activities for younger Guests, from attractions to shows and activities, including Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure, Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl, The Simpsons Ride, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Caro-Seuss-el, One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, The Cat in the Hat, The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride!, and Pteranodon Flyers.
In addition, every ride and attraction has a family room that allows Guests to enjoy some of the most thrilling rides even when their children are too young or don’t want to ride the attraction, taking advantage of the Parks’ child swap system. Universal describes the child swap system as follows:
If your children are too small or unwilling to go on a particular ride that you want to experience, take advantage of our “child swap” program. Each ride and attraction has a family room where one member of your party can wait with the little ones while the rest of your party rides. Once they are finished, switch places so whoever rode can stay with the kids, and the adult(s) who sat out can enjoy the ride.
Universal also has nursing facilities at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, double strollers available for rent, and all restrooms in the Parks have diaper-changing stations for the convenience of Guests traveling with younger children.
While each family’s experience is different when visiting Universal Orlando Resort, or any theme park for that matter, all Guests need to know that theme parks across the country work hard to be a family-friendly environment where Guests young and old can enjoy a day packed with fun and make memories that will last a lifetime.
Have you visited Universal Orlando Resort with young children? What was your experience like? Let us know in the comments below!