A concerned couple recently asked if Universal Orlando Resort is suitable for kids, but is the Orlando theme park really that bad for younger Guests?

Florida is one of the most important capitals of entertainment in America. Being home to Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, and more, it’s no wonder why millions of Americans and even international travelers pick the Sunshine State for their family vacations every year.

While the state has plenty of family-friendly theme parks, a concerned couple recently asked if Universal Orlando Resort was bad for younger children, as they were planning a family vacation to Orlando in February. User u/Unpaid_Movie_Critic posted on the Universal Orlando Subreddit to ask fellow fans if their kids could actually enjoy their experience while visiting the Park, as Universal has many attractions that are more aggressive, so to say, than its Disney counterpart.

The full post reads:

I’ve heard that Disney is better for this age but is Universal “bad” for that age? Family trip coming in February and we are thinking of dumping Disney all together and sticking to Universal. We have kids 12, 10, 6, and 4. Though the 4 and 6 year old will JUST be turning 4 and 6. The youngest will just barely make 42″ but should be good with shoes on! Also, the bravest of our bunch. I’m a little torn on whether Disney would be a much better place for the younger two (we aren’t a Disney family as far as themes go). We are thinking of taking advantage of the 2 day promo and just going 4 shorter days rather than long days. Plus we have a rental about 15 minutes from the park so in theory my wife could take the younger ones off the park and the older kids could ride coasters with me. Anyway, just looking for some experiences you might have had with younger kids at Universal vs Disney. I personally could care less about Disney and much prefer Universal all around. I can’t believe I’m becoming one of those parents that try to cater to a 4 year old but I guess it comes with age. This won’t be a trip we make again for a few years (if at all) for sure.