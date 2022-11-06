Universal Assures Fans Beloved Ride Isn’t Going Anywhere

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic attractions and rides at two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Over the course of the last couple of decades, Universal Orlando Resort fans have had to say goodbye to many iconic attractions, including Back to the Future: The Ride, JAWS, and Twister… Ride It Out, just to name a few.

As a matter of fact, there are only two attractions left at Universal Studios Florida that were there when the theme park opened on June 7, 1990: Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show and E.T. Adventure.

This past week, Universal Orlando announced that the entire area around E.T. Adventure would be closing permanently this coming January. This includes Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, Fievel’s Playland, DreamWorks Destination, and the Shrek and Donkey meet-and-greet.

The company shared this statement on social media:

“Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. To make way for these new additions, Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet will close on January 16, 2023 (Thel ast day of operation will be January 15, 2023). The E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location!, SpongeBob StorePants- including meet and greets with SpongeBob SquarePants and friends- and KidZone Pizza Company will remain open for guests to enjoy. Stay tuned- more details about the new experiences coming to Universal Studios Florida will be revealed in the months ahead. For the latest updates about the destination, visit .”

With E.T. Adventure remaining open, it’s led many fans to breathe a sigh of relief, but if that weren’t enough, Universal has been open about the importance of the ride in the theme park and what it means to Universal Studios Florida.

Just this week, Universal has shared several Tweets about the beloved ride, assuring fans that it’s here to stay.

Them: It’s time to go. Us: Not until we ride E.T. Adventure.

In another Tweet, Universal shared a post making a reference to the “relieved Denzel gif,” when mentioning the attraction.

<relieveddenzel.gif>

From various reports, it has been shared that Universal and Steven Spielberg have a contract in place that promises Spielberg that the ride will remain in the theme park. If that ever changes, Spielberg would reportedly no longer be a consultant for Universal Pictures.

