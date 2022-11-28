Amid Disney’s Price Increases, Universal Announces Epic Ticket Deal

Universal Orlando Resort has announced a ticket deal that very well may blow you away.

Universal Orlando has made major strides over the last few years in its competition with Walt Disney World Resort. The popular theme park area has continued to add new attractions to both of its theme parks– Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida– and has continued to grow, especially with the announcement of a third theme park, named Epic Universe.

Though Universal has seen some price increases over the last few years, those prices have not been quite as notable as its competition. As a matter of fact, just a couple of weeks after Disney announced that it would be raising prices for a single-day Park Ticket, Universal just announced a deal that will give its Guests two free days.

Enjoy four days of thrills at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure when you purchase a 2-Park, 2-Day 1 Park per day or Park-to-Park ticket. Add Universal’s Volcano Bay for just $35 more and experience all three amazing Universal Orlando Resort theme parks.

Ticket Offer Details: Ticket prices and availability vary by day. See the pricing details on Universal Orlando’s official website. Ticket price is determined by the first date of your visit; you can check the price calendar for more information.

Two-Park tickets include Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Park-to-Park tickets let you visit multiple parks the same day. You can add Universal’s Volcano Bay for just $35.00 more.

The price for a 2-park, 2-day ticket costs $281.99 plus tax, and can rise depending on the day you select. The lowest price point is on February 7, 2023. With the two free days added in– even with tax– the deal essentially gives you a deal where you are only paying around $70.00 to $75.00 per day.

