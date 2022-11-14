NBC-Universal Parent Comcast Yet To Apologize For Chappelle’s Anti-Semitic Remarks

Dave Chappelle took the stage at NBC’s Studio 8H on Saturday night and used his 15-minute monologue as host of this week’s “Saturday Night Live” to talk about current events.

This time, he decided to pile onto the recent anti-semitic commentary that was said earlier by prominent celebrities such as Kayne West and Kyrie Irving.

During SNL’s traditional opening, Chappelle declined to discuss anything about the anti-trans jokes he had told earlier, which drew controversy. Instead, he spent the first stretch of his monologue commenting on rapper Kanye West’s recent anti-semitic remark.

In opening Saturday’s show, Chappelle said, “Before I start tonight, I wanted to read a brief statement that I prepared: ‘I renounce anti-semitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community.’ And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

He then told jokes about Kanye’s anti-semitism scandal and Kyrie Irving’s recent anti-semitic tweet and apology.

You can find the clip of Chappelle’s opening monologue below:

In response to Chappelle’s comments, the Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt criticized the NBC program, accusing the late-night staple of “popularizing anti-semitism.” His response can to Chappelle’s statement is below:

We shouldn't expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society's moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism. Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause? — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 13, 2022

Chappelle’s 15-minute monologue garnered as many as 3.2 million views in less than 24 hours on YouTube. The number of impressions on the video has been more than any other Saturday Night Live video since last May. It included comments like Chappelle saying Kanye West broke the show business rules of perception if they’re Black, then it’s a gang. If they’re Italian, it’s a mob. But if they’re Jewish, it’s a coincidence, and you should never speak about it.”

Since publishing this article, NBC Universal or Comcast, its parent company, has yet to apologize for the comment.

Do you think NBC should apologize for Chappelle’s comments?