An Eragon television series is still in the works for Disney+.

It’s been a few months since we’ve heard anything new about this. But the book’s author, Christopher Paolini took to TikTok to reassure fans that everything is still in the works.

Eragon is coming to Disney+ 🎉 I am thrilled this TV series is in the works and will do everything in my power to make sure this is the adaptation we’ve all wanted. 💙 #fyp #paolini #Eragon #disney #authorsoftiktok

This series will adapt the popular fantasy novels, The Inheritance Cycle, by author Christopher Paolini. Eragon is the first novel in the series, forming a basis for the new show.

However, this is not the first time this novel has been adapted.

In 2006, a live-action Eragon film was released.

Sadly, the movie tanked, and critics were not kind with their words.

IGN’s review said that “the heavy-handed direction and poor adaptation of this half-decent, but derivative, fantasy story will definitely disappoint all but the most thick-skinned and ardent fans.”

Even Paolini knew. So much so, that he made it a point in his video to say, “I am thrilled this TV series is in the works and will do everything in my power to make sure this is the adaptation we’ve all wanted.”

Over the summer, Christopher penned this letter to his Twitter account confirming the news that Disney was making a tv series.

Eragon tells the story of a young hero – a farm boy who lives with his uncle and cousin before being whisked off on an epic adventure when he unexpectedly finds a dragon egg… and nurtures the young beast once it hatches.

The novel Eragon was self-published by Christopher Paolini in 2002 before it was republished in 2003. It was followed by Eldest in 2005, Brisingr in 2008, and Inheritance in 2011. A remake has been in the works and talked about since 2021.

Besides a TikTok video from the author, not much else has been said about the upcoming series.

However, Disney has a few other projects going on as well.

Are you excited for this new series? Let us know in the comments.