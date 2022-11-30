Disney World Announces $400 Discount For Guests Planning a Stay

Guests planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in the near future should look into a major discount now being offered.

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and there’s nothing more magical than staying onsite at a Disney property.

Recently, Disney announced some major savings for Guests planning a trip through the end of this year through the early portion of 2023.

You can now save up to $400 on a 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company room-and-ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays:

Most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022

Most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023

Most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023

Lower savings may be available during this time at other select Resort hotels.

When you take advantage of this offer, you’ll be surrounded by The World’s Most Magical Celebration, a once-in-a-lifetime event brimming with EARidescent excitement—taking place now through March 31, 2023. Plus, as a Guest of a Disney Resort hotel, you can enjoy early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before opening to experience select attractions (with valid park admission and a park reservation)—giving you even more to celebrate!

This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels listed below. View the chart to explore savings.

Valid Travel Dates For stays most nights December 11, 2022 through December 25, 2022

For stays most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023

For stays most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023 Length of Stay Requirements Minimum – 2 nights

Maximum – 14 nights

Important Details The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room.

Length of stay requirements may apply.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Advance reservations required.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Offer excludes: 3-bedroom villas, The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms.

Theme park tickets are valid for admission beginning on date of check-in and must be used within a limited number of days, depending on length of stay and ticket. Visit disneyworld.com/usage for more details.

To visit the theme parks, theme park reservations via the Disney Park Pass system AND the tickets included in this package are required for the same park on the same date for each person in your party ages 3 and up (limit one park per day). Theme park reservations are limited and subject to availability. View the park reservation availability calendar.

