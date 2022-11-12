Will ‘Wakanda Forever’ Give Disney A Much-Needed Boost?

It’s been a rough week for The Walt Disney Company. The good news for Disney is that they could receive some much-needed relief with this weekend’s debut of Marvel Studio’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As with any blockbuster, box office expectations are enormous. The Marvel Studios film not only faces the challenge of following 2018’s academy award-winning prequel “Black Panther” but also does so without star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. If all of that wasn’t enough, The Walt Disney Company, the production studio responsible for the film, needs a smash hit.

If early predictions and pre-release ticket sales are indications, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will give Disney the boost they need.

According to CNN Business, if “Wakanda Forever” clears $158 million this weekend, it will become the biggest November opening ever. And if it makes $200 million, that would be one of the highest-grossing debuts of all time.

Experts in the industry expect the film to likely have a record-breaking debut of around $180 million this weekend and possibly up to $200 million in box office proceeds. More conservatively, Disney is projecting about $175 million, which still would be one of the year’s biggest openings. The movie is off to a great first day, bringing in $28 million on Thursday night.

That’s good news for the theater industry, which is still clamoring for a blockbuster hit. Films like Wakanda Forever not only help bring in ticket sales, they bring in audiences who may have forgotten what it was like to go to the movies.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett as the grieving princess and queen of the Vibranium-powered African country of Wakanda. The official trailer for the film is below:

Are you going to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this weekend in theaters?