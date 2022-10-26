Universal Studios fans, we might need a bigger boat.

Fans at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are some of the most loyal anywhere. They’ve grown up with nostalgia, sharing their love for classics like Back to the Future (1985), E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (1982), and JAWS (1975).

The theme parks mirror much of that love for nostalgia, with both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood paying homage to classic attractions, even after they’ve been retired.

However, if you’re heading to Universal Studios Hollywood in the next couple of weeks, you should be aware that an iconic and classic attraction is currently drained.

Of course, we’re talking about the JAWS section of the World-Famous Studio Tour.

User @shelllf shared the video on TikTok.

As you can see in the video, the shark animatronic is still out and you can see its full body because there is no water to cover it up. As a result, JAWS is completely out of water.

Typically, this part of the tour allows riders to get up close and personal with the shark, but that’s not what happened in this case.

