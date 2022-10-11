Universal Attraction Closed Down, Police Reportedly Spotted

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its thrilling attractions and iconic rides.

Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure Ride, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and Transformers: The Ride 3-D are just some of the rides you can experience while visiting Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Currently, Universal Orlando Resort is in the midst of its epic Halloween Horror Nights celebration.

The Halloween Horror Nights event takes place on select nights at Universal Studios Florida and features the opportunity to ride a few popular attractions while experience many unique and mindblowing haunted houses.

One of the most popular haunted houses this season has been Universal Monsters: Legends Collide. The haunted house tells the story of The Wolfman, Dracula, and The Mummy meeting. Guests find themselves in the midst of an epic battle between the three Classic Monsters, with only one winner prevailing.

However, earlier this week, a Universal Orlando Guest visiting Halloween Horror Nights reported a strange incident at the haunted house, sharing that it had closed down and that they saw a police car head over to the attraction.

“Anyone know what happened with Legends Collide? Door is closed. Saw a police car go there,” the Guest shared.

Several who were visiting said they noticed that the attraction was closed, but there has been no update as to what happened.

One Reddit User said they were told it had to do with electrical wiring, but this has not been confirmed.

The haunted house reopened later that night and has continued to operate normally since then. There were no reported injuries or arrests from the incident.

No matter what the circumstance, Universal Orlando Team Members are expertly-trained to handle situations as they arise. Team Members are trained to keep Guests safe and at no point during this incident was anyone in danger.

