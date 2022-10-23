‘Gremlins’ Director Calls Out Disney In Recent Comments

The Director of Gremlins (1984) has a bone to pick with The Walt Disney Company.

Gremlins, a horror-comedy cult-classic, follows the story of a gadget salesman who is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown. The shopkeeper is reluctant to sell him the `mogwai’ but sells it to him with the warning to never expose him to bright light, water, or to feed him after midnight. All of this happens, and the result is a gang of gremlins that decide to tear up the town on Christmas Eve.

Just recently, Gremlins Director Joe Dante shared comments that he believed Baby Yoda was “just out-and-out copied, shamelessly” from Gizmo in the movie.

“I think the longevity of (the films) is really key to this one character (Gizmo), who is essentially like a baby,” Dante said. “Which brings me, of course, to the subject of Baby Yoda, who is completely stolen and is just out-and-out copied. Shamelessly, I would think.”

When Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) first debuted in The Mandalorian back in 2019, he was an instant hit with both longtime Star Wars fans and with many who had never even seen a single Star Wars movie.

Despite the similarities, Dante said he wasn’t one to hold a grudge, however, and that he has noticed a generational gap between those who have seen the movie and those who have never even heard of it.

“Whenever I host a screening of either of these pictures, I always ask when I introduce it, ‘Raise your hand — how many people haven’t seen these movies?’ There’s always about a third of the audience, usually young, who haven’t seen the movies,” said Dante, age 75. “They’re somewhat different than the run-of-the-mill movie. They’re offbeat in a way that I think is one of the reasons that they’re still popular.”

