Firefighter Honored For Saving Life at Walt Disney World

Visiting Walt Disney World Resort should be a magical experience.

From iconic attractions to world-class entertainment offerings to Mickey Mouse himself, there’s something for everyone to enjoy when visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

However, that wasn’t the case for one Disney Park Guest back in August.

When the incident happened, we shared the story of a Guest at one of the Resort’s many restaurants who suffered a medical emergency.

After going into cardiac arrest, another Guest — career firefighter Lieutenant Paul Bucher sprang into action — and his actions changed the course of what could have been a tragic incident.

From upstate New York, Bucher is based at the Poughkeepsie Fire Department, and while vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort used his lifesaving skills during the medical emergency. With his speedy response, Bucher noticed the Guest had stopped breathing and had no pulse.

Mid-Hudson News reported:

The lieutenant performed a precordial thump and began chest compressions while waiting for someone to bring him an automated external defibrillator (AED). By the time the AED arrived the patient had regained his pulse and was breathing on his own with his eyes open, due to Bucher’s work.

It was also reported that when the Reedy Creek Fire Department, Disney World’s onsite emergency services, arrived that the Guest was conscious and speaking with paramedics.

Now, Mid-Hudson News has shared that Paul Bucher was honored with the Lifesaving Medal by the fire department for his lifesaving efforts.

What a well-deserved honor! Bucher’s quick thinking and action proved to be a life-saving measure for the Disney World Guest.

