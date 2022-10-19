Grown Adult Carried Out By Disney Security After Refusing to Leave

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are two of the best places in the world to vacation with family.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, located in Disneyland Resort, are known for their iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT, Radiator Springs Racers, and the Incredicoaster.

But, it’s not just the attractions at the two Disney Parks that draw millions of Guests to the area.

In addition to being able to experience Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Park, the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district is just a short walk from the Parks.

The area is home to many beloved restaurants, shops, bars, and much more.

However, over the weekend, a couple of Disney Guests reported spotting a strange incident.

“In Downtown Disney on Saturday night, security was asking everyone to move as they carried a grown man through the crowd while he screamed at the top of his lungs and refused to walk,” the Guest shared.

Another who was present at the time of the altercation said they were perplexed with what was going on, as well.

“I wanted to know what he was screaming about. It’s the first time I had actually seen police officers in DTD (Downtown Disney) and not just security,” the Guest said.

Of course, it should be noted that Anaheim Police are always in the vicinity of the area and are there to protect and assist Parkgoers, as well as those visiting Downtown Disney.

The exact details of the situation were not revealed, including if the Guest was arrested following their alleged behavior.

