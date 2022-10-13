Disney Delays Reopening Water Park Following Hurricane Damage

Disney’s Blizzard Beach has been closed indefinitely since it began undergoing refurbishments at the beginning of the year.

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT– but there are also two water parks in Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach that attract millions of Disney Park Guests each year.

Taking time to spend at a Disney World water park can also be a magical experience.

Disney’s water parks offer Guests the opportunity to relax by the pool, enjoy a few thrilling attractions, and have a day to cool off while facing the heat of the Florida sun.

While Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon has been open, anyone hoping to visit Disney’s Blizzard Beach may have to hold off plans for now.

ScreamScape recently reported that Disney plans to still reopen the water park this fall, but that the date has been pushed back. It was previously believed that the water park could potentially open in late October or early November, but now it’s much more likely that its opening will be pushed back a few weeks, either to the end of November or even into December.

The report indicates the reason for this delay is to “finish up a few projects, as well as clean up and repair damage from Hurricane Ian.”

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane, caused Walt Disney World Resort to close down for two days. The Disney Parks, as well as Disney Springs, reopened in phases after the storm had passed. Disney received minimal damage from the storm.

