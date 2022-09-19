“Take a Chance On Me,” Guest Sent Cryptic Message at Disney Park

It’s not very often that you receive messages from another Disney Guest while walking around at a Disney Park.

However, a recent experience at Disneyland Park turned out to be quite the story.

A Disney Guest shared that while they were walking around the theme park, they received a notification from AirDrop. That’s when they were absolutely astounded.

“Never leave my airdrop open till last night. Upgrade my phone and it was still open,” the Guest said. “‘Take a chance on me’ popped up and I did. Did not regret it.”

It was an absolutely magnificent picture of the big Mickey Mouse Halloween pumpkins located in Disneyland.

If you have been during the celebration, you know that these pumpkins make great photo opportunities, but this mysterious Guest who took the picture must have been around at the perfect time to be able to take the photo without crowds around and to get its reflection in the water standing inside the railroad tracks. What a great shot!

