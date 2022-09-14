Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks, including Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The Universal Parks allow Guests to be completely immersed in some of their favorite movies by experiencing attractions like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, Revenge of the Mummy, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and many more.

One of the most popular attractions at Universal Studios Florida is none other than MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack.

Riders are able to defend the galaxy through an interactive shooter game that takes them “smack dab in the middle of Manhattan.”

However, one Universal Orlando Resort fan might have gotten more than their fair share of the ride recently.

A user on Reddit recently shared that they rode MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack a total of 27 times in a row with no breaks because of a Fantasy Football bet.

I rode Men In Black 27 times this morning in a row with no breaks until I maxed out because of a Fantasy Football bet. Started at 9am, completed the challenge at 3:30pm.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. and working through until 3:30 p.m., the user finally was able to “max out” and reach the rare score of 999,999 on the game.

Universal’s official description of the attraction reads:

Wipe Out the Scum of the Universe. New York has been hit by an epidemic of aliens and it’s up to you, Agent Trainee, to blast them into oblivion. Use your laser gun to zap those little suckers and rack up points before they zap back at you, sending your car spinning out of control. With the fate of the Earth in your hands, you’ll become a full-fledged MEN IN BLACK™ agent.

