Historic Attraction Closes Down on Opening Day After Safety Concerns

A giant historic attraction had to close just hours after reopening due to significant safety concerns.

Amusement parks, theme parks, and water parks are just some of the ways that people all across the country choose to entertain themselves. Whether you visit a Disney Park at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, or many of the others across the country like Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, or Cedar Point, there are plenty of thrills to be had when enjoying attractions at these theme parks.

Rich with history and natural beauty, Belle Isle Park is a Detroit gem and a Michigan state park. The 987-acre island park features the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, the Belle Isle Aquarium, Dossin Great Lakes Museum, athletic fields, picnic areas, tennis courts, Belle Isle Nature Zoo, the James Scott Memorial Fountain, and more attractions popular with all ages and interests. The Park includes three lakes, 150 acres of wooded area, and spectacular views of the Detroit and Windsor skyline.

However, one popular attraction at the Park was forced to close back down on its reopening day.

The Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park had just reopened this weekend, but due to safety concerns had to close back down. Riders were seen bouncing off the slide and slinging down to the bottom.

User @the.mills.fam shared a video of the riders on TikTok.

This is cracking me up #7actionnews #detroit #detroitmi #bigslide #belleisle #belleisledetroit #whatthehell

The Park released a statement sharing that they’d be making some adjustments to slow down the speed of the slide.

“Hello Giant Slide participants. We are currently closed. We are going to be making some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today. “Hopefully after our small adjustment we will be back up and running and the slide will be slower for more enjoyment. We will update as soon as possible the hours of operation.”

Just recently, the Park shared that the attraction plans to reopen on Friday.

“We are closed today due to rainy weather however, we have scrubbed down the surface and started to spray a little water on the slide between rides to help control the speed. It seems to be working well so please come out and give it a try.”

What do you think of this giant slide? Let us know in the comments!