Disney FIRES BACK After Being Accused of Plagiarism

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, Disney Park Guests are blown away by the immersive nature of the lands and attractions that they experience.

One of the single most immersive lands is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort and at Disneyland Park in Southern California.

In the land, Guests can take a spin on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and enjoy the highly-innovative Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

However, last year, a company filed a lawsuit against Disney claiming patent infringement in the U.S. District Court’s Orlando Division. Raven Sun Creative, a company owned by a former Universal executive, claims that the moment in the ride when you enter an escape pod near the end of the attraction, you lock-in, and DROP into space as you head back to land for safety was completely stolen by them.

Now, several months after the original lawsuit was filed, Disney is responding by firing back, denying any patent infringement as they argue that Raven was “not upfront” with the U.S. Patent Office about previous work on Universal’s Transformers attraction.

The report from Florida Politics reads:

In court documents, Disney said Raven’s chief creative officer, Louis Alfieri, one of the inventors for Raven’s patent, was not upfront with the U.S. Patent Office about his previous work on Universal’s Transformers ride when Alfieri worked at Universal Creative. Disney claims the patent Raven is now suing Disney over for the Star Wars ride is similar to Transformers: The Ride — 3D. Since Alfieri didn’t disclose his work on Transformers, Disney said, The Mouse wants Raven’s patent to be thrown out, calling it unenforceable.

In addition, the report notes that Disney is going on the offensive and countersuing the claim.

At this point, neither Disney nor Raven have given official statements on the ongoing legal battle.

The report also notes that multiple legal experts who have looked at the patent believe Disney will fight intensely for its position due to the popularity of the attraction and the Universal attraction could be key to potentially getting the lawsuit and Raven’s patent thrown out.

Here’s how Disney describes Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission.With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise.Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

