Man Kicked Out of Water Park After Performing CPR On Unresponsive Guest

A man was reportedly removed from a theme park recently after attempting to perform lifesaving measures on another Guest.

However, a recent trip to a popular water park ended in disaster.

A man was allegedly removed from Six Flags Hurricane Harbor after trying to perform “lifesaving measures” on a Guest who dropped while in the water park as they waited for an EMS response team to come. He was a paramedic and user @InjectorPhyanna shared the incident on TikTok. In the original video, which has since been deleted, ambulances and responders could be seen.

According to the user, her husband was attempting to take care of the Guest when the water park’s response team showed up. Even after identifying as a paramedic, she says he was ejected from the water park. No update on the Guest’s condition has been given at this time.

She recently shared that the video was removed by TikTok, but plans to make another to update the story soon.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor describes itself this way on its website:

At this time, the water park has not issued a statement on the incident.

