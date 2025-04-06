Sneaking Into Disney? Woman Brags About Hiding in Stroller for Free Theme Park Entry

An influencer is under fire after sneaking into a theme park, allegedly a Disney park, by hiding under a blanket in a stroller. The adult woman amassed over 500,000 likes on Instagram after posting a video of herself using a pacifier and crouching under a blanket in the parking lot.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer complimentary entry for guests under three–a practice that some families with little ones try to stretch beyond three years. Inside the Magic has previously reported on debates about having three and four-year-olds lie about their ages to get into the Disney parks for free.

In one viral instance, a family was caught hiding an elementary schooler in a car seat so they didn’t have to buy her a Walt Disney World Resort ticket. While some Disney Parks fans blamed the family for taking advantage of the complimentary ticket policy, others argued there was nothing wrong with scamming a wealthy corporation to save hundreds on a vacation.

However, a recent viral incident featured a guest far beyond the under-three cutoff. In January, Instagram influencer Evelyn Ha (@hjevelyn) shared a video of herself hiding in a stroller and sneaking into what appears to be a Disney park (although a later YouTube video confirmed they were actually at Six Flags):

In the Instagram video, Ha rides under a blanket in a stroller as her family pushes her through the parking lot. She adds a baby beanie and a pacifier to complete the look.

Many Disney Parks fans, who thought Evelyn was trying to sneak into Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, were outraged.

“This is so weird and just for content,” @sel091le commented. “You can afford to buy tickets and go like everyone else.”

“If that’s Disney and you get caught. You’ll be escorted out and a ban,” said @ahartman8.

Others said there was nothing wrong with Ha not paying a company like Disney or Six Flags for one ticket.

“Why y’all hating?” @cokeoa asked. “This is smart. She’s covered and in a stroller. Nobody gonna charge a baby.”

“This is so funny, anyone saying otherwise in the comments must be a miserable person to hang out with,” @acebiscus replied.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen an influencer do at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!