Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

Sneaking Into Disney? Woman Brags About Hiding in Stroller for Free Theme Park Entry

in Disney Parks

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
An adult person sneaking into a Disney theme park in a stroller.

Credit: Video Screenshot, Instagram, @hjevelyn

An influencer is under fire after sneaking into a theme park, allegedly a Disney park, by hiding under a blanket in a stroller. The adult woman amassed over 500,000 likes on Instagram after posting a video of herself using a pacifier and crouching under a blanket in the parking lot.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer complimentary entry for guests under three–a practice that some families with little ones try to stretch beyond three years. Inside the Magic has previously reported on debates about having three and four-year-olds lie about their ages to get into the Disney parks for free.

A row of strollers in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort ahead of Hurricane Milton.
Credit: Jamie S., Inside the Magic

In one viral instance, a family was caught hiding an elementary schooler in a car seat so they didn’t have to buy her a Walt Disney World Resort ticket. While some Disney Parks fans blamed the family for taking advantage of the complimentary ticket policy, others argued there was nothing wrong with scamming a wealthy corporation to save hundreds on a vacation.

However, a recent viral incident featured a guest far beyond the under-three cutoff. In January, Instagram influencer Evelyn Ha (@hjevelyn) shared a video of herself hiding in a stroller and sneaking into what appears to be a Disney park (although a later YouTube video confirmed they were actually at Six Flags):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Evelyn 현정 Ha (@hjevelyn)

In the Instagram video, Ha rides under a blanket in a stroller as her family pushes her through the parking lot. She adds a baby beanie and a pacifier to complete the look.

Many Disney Parks fans, who thought Evelyn was trying to sneak into Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, were outraged.

A busy street scene with a diverse group of people walking and interacting. A police officer stands in the middle, monitoring the crowd. Some people are wearing backpacks, hats, and pushing strollers, including a person in a wheelchair and a child in another stroller at Disneyland Park as Spring Break crowds descend.
Credit: Patrick Nguyen on Unsplash

“This is so weird and just for content,” @sel091le commented. “You can afford to buy tickets and go like everyone else.”

“If that’s Disney and you get caught. You’ll be escorted out and a ban,” said @ahartman8.

Others said there was nothing wrong with Ha not paying a company like Disney or Six Flags for one ticket.

Entrance to Six Flags Magic Mountain
Credit: Jeremy Thompson, Flickr

“Why y’all hating?” @cokeoa asked. “This is smart. She’s covered and in a stroller. Nobody gonna charge a baby.”

“This is so funny, anyone saying otherwise in the comments must be a miserable person to hang out with,” @acebiscus replied.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen an influencer do at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments! 

in Disney Parks

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!