Are These Disney World Attractions in Danger of Closing?

Will these iconic Disney World rides be next up on the chopping block?

The Disney theme parks are full of incredible rides and attractions, some of which have become larger than the parks themselves, carving out a spot in pop culture. Rides like the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Matterhorn Bobsleds are likely known even by those who have never stepped foot inside Disneyland or Disney World, speaking to just how iconic they have become over the last several decades.

This is not to say that The Walt Disney Company hasn’t developed some modern-day marvels, with the more recent additions to the parks being some of Disney’s best work yet. Attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and TRON Lightcycle / Run are incredibly fun, super immersive experiences unlike any other, and Disney has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

However, there’s only so much space inside the Disney parks, begging the question: What could close next?

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Located at the back end of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror should not be underestimated. This thrilling attraction provides one of the most fun experiences at any of the Disney parks, taking guests through the fifth dimension where they are the stars of their own Twilight Zone episode.

This terrifying drop tower has been a staple of the Disney parks since it opened in 1994 and has since spawned several other iterations around the world. However, with so many things changing at the Disney parks, especially at Walt Disney World, one has to wonder how safe the Tower of Terror actually is.

At one point, another version of the Tower of Terror could be found at Disney California Adventure, offering guests the same experience as Disney World’s, albeit slightly shorter and smaller.

However, in 2017, the ride reopened as a new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction named Mission: Breakout. This new attraction has since become extremely popular and beloved by fans. While Disney has said nothing about the original Florida version, with more and more Marvel attractions seeping into the parks, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Disney retheme its original Tower of Terror.

We certainly don’t think that the Tower of Terror will be demolished anytime soon, but we would not be surprised to see the attraction undergo renovations similar to what happened in California.

Tomorrowland Speedway

One attraction that seems ripe for an overhaul is Tomorrowland Speedway. While fun for kids, this attraction offers little to guests other than loud engine noises and the strong smell of gasoline. While the attraction likely sparked the imagination of guests back when it opened in 1971, in 2025, the Speedway sticks out considerably compared to even some of Magic Kingdom’s other “bad” attractions.

Many had hoped to see the Speedway get paved over when Disney was building TRON Lightcycle / Run. However, construction came and went, with the Tomorrowland Speedway remaining intact. If there was any ride in desperate need of removal/repair, it’s the Speedway, though Disney seems keen on keeping it around at the Magic Kingdom for now.

Hall of Presidents

By far the most historic and patriotic attraction at Walt Disney World, the Hall of Presidents has been a staple of the Magic Kingdom since it opened in 1971. While its main goal is to educate, the Hall of Presidents is still a fun time, especially for fans of animatronics, of which there are dozens.

The 25-minute-long show takes viewers through an abridged recap of American history, diving into the details regarding the country’s most revered and infamous leaders. The show ends with a grand finale where every U.S. president gets their moment to shine.

However, due to the increasingly toxic political environment American citizens find themselves in, many Disney World fans have theorized that the Hall of Presidents may someday close. Rumors have swirled for years about Disney adjusting or closing down the attraction entirely to avoid controversy, with the addition of Donald Trump proving to be very divisive.

With each new president, Disney creates a new animatronic and gives it the final moment during the finale. However, due to the fact that Trump has already been added to the attraction, many are wondering how Disney will handle this situation, with some calling on the company to close it altogether.

While a legendary part of Disney parks history, Hall of Presidents harkens back to a time of America that simply doesn’t seem to exist anymore, and as such, one has to wonder if maybe now is a good time to say goodbye.

Confirmed Closures

Last year, Disney announced its upcoming plans for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, showing off multiple large-scale projects. Several rides are already confirmed to close in the coming years as Disney embarks on one of its largest-scale theme park overhaul projects ever.

One of the largest projects announced was Disney’s plans to overhaul DinoLand U.S.A. at its Animal Kingdom theme park. While this prehistoric land offers a lot of fun and nostalgic charm for guests, it certainly looks and feels dated. To fix this, Disney will be demolishing DinoLand to make way for a new area inspired by South America. Half of DinoLand closed back in January, with the rest set to shut down in 2025. This includes DINOSAUR, meaning guests only have a few months left to take a trip back in time with Dr. Seeker.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will also be getting some upgrades. Disney announced that both Muppet*Vision 3D and Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster will be closing. This is being done to make way for a new land based on Monsters Inc.

While it’s certainly sad to lose an attraction like Muppet*Vision 3D, guests can at least rest well knowing that Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster will be coming back. In a sort of compromise with fans, Disney will be relocating The Muppets to Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster, giving Aerosmith the boot, meaning eventually, Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Fozzie Bear will headline the coaster.

What rides would you like to see close in Disney World? What Disney rides do you never want to see close?