Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Hong Kong Disneyland

Disney Resort Tragedy: Woman Discovered in Water, Investigation Ongoing

in Hong Kong Disneyland

Posted on by Chloe James 2 Comments
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, in their iconic red and polka dot outfits, stand in front of a charming, vintage-style train station with a clock tower. The station entrance is flanked by greenery and colorful flowers under a bright blue sky.

Credit: Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Editor’s Note: This story contains mention of suicide.

An incident occurred at Disney last night, with a woman found floating in the water by the Disney park.

Alarm bells were raised near Hong Kong Disneyland Resort—home to popular attractions such as Mystic Manor, Hyperspace Mountain, and World of Frozen’s Frozen Ever After and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs—when a passerby noticed a woman floating in the water near Disneyland Resort Pier.

Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto, are dressed in festive attire and marching energetically in front of a red parade float. Cinderella’s Castle is visible in the background under a clear blue sky.
Credit: Hong Kong Disneyland

As per The Standard, the woman—later identified as 48-year-old Ms. Cheung—was discovered approximately one meter offshore near the pier’s stilts. While engaged in conversation with a friend, one of the individuals noticed what appeared to be a humanoid figure in the water and quickly called for assistance, prompting immediate action from local authorities.

Stretching along the southern edge of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in Penny’s Bay, Lantau Island, the pier offers round-the-clock access for private boats, yachts, and tour vessels—all free of charge. Just a 15-minute journey from Disneyland Resort station and easily accessible via a walkway that connects the three Disney park hotels (Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, Disney Explorers Lodge, and Disney’s Hollywood Hotel), it’s a convenient hub for maritime visitors looking to explore the area.

Rescue Operations and Response

A group of four friends stands in front of a castle at a theme park. They are smiling and holding themed souvenirs, snacks, and balloons. Two of them wear headbands with cute characters, adding to the festive atmosphere. The sky is clear and sunny.
Credit: Hong Kong Disneyland

Emergency services responded with commendable efficiency. Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene near the Disney park shortly after the call was made. They successfully retrieved Ms. Cheung from the water, providing immediate care before transferring her to North Lantau Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Following initial evaluations at North Lantau Hospital, she was later moved to Princess Margaret Hospital for further observation and care. While it’s currently unclear how Cheung ended up in the water and police noted that a suicide letter was not found at the scene, the case is reportedly being treated as an attempted suicide, and it is currently under investigation.

Guests look over the balcony at the grass and water
Credit: Hong Kong Disneyland

Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated incident at a Disney resort. As of November 2023, there have been six suicides at the Disneyland Resort parking garages in Anaheim, Southern California, with three occurring since December 2022. Most recently, according to The Orange County Register, another man died by suicide on November 15, 2023, after jumping from the Pixar Pals parking structure.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to connect with a counselor or visit the official NSPL site.

in Hong Kong Disneyland

Chloe James

Chloë is a theme park addict and self-proclaimed novelty hunter. She's obsessed with all things Star Wars, loves roller coasters (but hates Pixar Pal-A-Round), and lives for Disney's next Muppets project.

View Comments (2)