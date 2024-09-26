Popular YouTuber Breaks the Law by Streaming at Universal Studios, Update Given

A popular streamer and YouTuber was shut down after allegedly breaking the law with his content at Universal Studios.

YouTubers have been a hot-button issue at theme parks for years. While most simply entertain, a few have caused waves by acting out or negatively affecting other guests’ experiences, turning fun days into unexpected drama.

In July, YouTuber Willito stirred up trouble on Disney California Adventure’s Grizzly River Run, capturing it all on video. His antics included shouting in the boarding area and making loud, inappropriate comments about the ride. The chaos peaked when he yelled, “Somebody smells like sh*t,” at a cast member, leading to his removal from the attraction in front of his group and being banned from riding.

That same month, content creator Steve Will Do It – whose YouTube channel with over four million subscribers was permanently deleted in 2022 for “violating community guidelines” – was arrested at Universal Orlando Resort after being accused of “trespassing.” His family revealed the news on social media with his mugshot, complete with a fake mustache.

While Deleonardis never explained why he was arrested, it seemed like it was because Deleonardis was previously banned from Universal Orlando Resort and disguised himself in an attempt to circumvent the ban and reenter. He posted that he “spent $5,000 on [a] private tour and rode 1 ride then immediately got arrested so lame” and that “[his] ban from Universal was up in like 26 days too.”

A popular live streamer named N3ON was also kicked out of Disney World after being confronted for filming with professional equipment and being disrespectful towards cast members. The same streamer was later kicked out of Universal Studios Hollywood in February 2024.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, with multiple incidents reported across multiple theme parks. This week, another incident occurred – this time, at Universal Studios Singapore.

Popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed – who boasts over 32 million subscribers – recently had his stream of the theme park (the smallest of Universal’s theme parks) abruptly shut down mid-visit.

While the initial broadcast ran smoothly, with about 100,000 viewers tuning in to watch, IShowSpeed was stopped by security as he went to board the park’s TRANSFORMERS The Ride. The security told the streamer that “we can’t do any live-streaming on the attraction.” It was then that the stream cut out, and the video was also removed from his channel.

Security guard stopped SPEED to stream in Singapore 😭🇸🇬. Check out this video ;#IShowSpeed #Speed pic.twitter.com/GHzrRiTza2 — Speedy Updates (@IShowUpdates07) September 22, 2024

It was initially unclear why his stream was shut down, with some theorizing that it was due to a complaint from the park itself. However, others pointed out that Universal Studios Singapore had actually promoted the YouTuber’s stream on its social media.

The YouTuber’s manager later took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to claim that it wasn’t due to the park but Singaporean law. “Don’t hate on them,” he shared in a post. It’s currently unclear what law the stream broke, but it doesn’t appear to have been serious, as the YouTuber returned to streaming the very next day.

