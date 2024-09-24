Despite Guest Complaints, Disney Theme Park Is the CHEAPEST Place to Eat!

Most people would never call a Disney vacation “affordable.” Between the flights, hotels, park tickets, food, and merchandise, the average family has always had to save a lot of money to enjoy the magic of Disney. However, they have always been willing to spend thousands because the cost is worth the memories.

And for a lot of people, the Disney magic is still worth the high price tag. A recent study showed that 45% of people are willing to go into debt so they can take their children on a Disney vacation.

Related: It’s Not Your Imagination, New Report Confirms Disney World Price Gouges Guests

In recent years, guests have been complaining more and more about how expensive Disney has become. These complaints and criticisms have increased significantly since early in the pandemic. That was when Disney — under the leadership of Bob Chapek — eliminated incredible free perks like FastPass, the Magical Express, and complimentary MagicBands.

When Bob Iger returned in November 2022, fans hoped he would restore the Disney vacation experience to its former glory. Sadly, their pleas have gone unanswered.

Related: Disney World Removed a Ton of Free Services, Leaving Guests Feeling Nickel and Dimed

Despite the fact that everything at Disney feels more expensive than ever, we actually have some surprising news to share.

According to a study done by Attractions 360°, Disneyland is actually one of the CHEAPEST theme parks to eat at! That’s right, when compared to competitors like Universal Studios, Knott’s Berry Farm, and SeaWorld, the best bang for your buck is provided by the Mouse House.

Eating at Disneyland is more affordable than at other theme parks in Southern California. Prices are comparable to food court at the mall. – Disneyland (least expensive)

– Universal Studios Hollywood

– Knott’s Berry Farm

– Six Flags

– SeaWorld (very expensive)

Eating at Disneyland is more affordable than at other theme parks in Southern California. Prices are comparable to food court at the mall. – Disneyland (least expensive)

– Universal Studios Hollywood

– Knott’s Berry Farm

– Six Flags

– SeaWorld (very expensive) pic.twitter.com/4iEhlBHR9m — Attractions 360° (@SoCal360) September 12, 2024

Related: Disney Guests Shocked Over the Price of an Ice Cream Sundae

Attractions 360° took it one step further and compared specific dishes, like a cheeseburger and a plate of spaghetti and meatballs. Again, Disney came out on top as the most affordable Southern California theme park. What adds to the appeal of these meals is also the portion size, as Disney tends to be generous with what they serve to guests.

Basic cheeseburger w/fries @ Disneyland is $14🍔 Universal Studios Hollywood (Krusty) $15

Knott’s Berry Farm $17.50

Six Flags Magic Mountain $18

SeaWorld San Diego $20! (Photo) Spaghetti w/meatballs at Disneyland is $11🍝Universal $15.50 from Luigi’s

Knott’s $17.50

Basic cheeseburger w/fries @ Disneyland is $14🍔

Universal Studios Hollywood (Krusty) $15

Knott’s Berry Farm $17.50

Six Flags Magic Mountain $18

SeaWorld San Diego $20! (Photo) Spaghetti w/meatballs at Disneyland is $11🍝Universal $15.50 from Luigi’s

Knott’s $17.50 pic.twitter.com/aBwH9uJMHm — Attractions 360° (@SoCal360) September 12, 2024

Of course, just because food in Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District might be cheaper than at other theme parks in the area doesn’t mean that guests aren’t feeling the pinch. While the food might be cheaper, nearly everything else at Disneyland seems to cost a heck of a lot more than at other Disney parks.

Disneyland Resort only has three hotels, and they are all considered Deluxe—the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Disney’s Pixar Place. Tickets are also very pricey, with a one-day ticket costing more than $100 on the low end and nearly $200 on a peak day. That price skyrockets when a guest adds the Park Hopper option.

Related: How to Visit Disneyland on a Budget

At one point, it was cheaper for California residents to fly to France and Disneyland Paris than it was for them to stay in-state and head to The Happiest Place on Earth.

Of course, there are always ways to save when visiting Disneyland Resort. The theme parks are in the middle of a city — Anaheim, California — and there are a ton of hotel options in the area. So, guests have a lot of choices when it comes to what works best for their family. Disney also frequently offers discounts for Southern California residents on both tickets and hotel stays.