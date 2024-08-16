‘Captain America’ Star Slams Robert Downey Jr.’s Return, “I Hope I Get to Punch Him”

Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven divisive—among fans and actors, too.

To many, Downey Jr. is the godfather of the MCU. Not only did he front its first installment, Iron Man (2008), but he went on to serve as the MVP of the entire Infinity Saga until Tony Stark ultimately sacrificed himself to save the world in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

While he hasn’t appeared onscreen since, Downey Jr.’s presence has very much lingered in the MCU. For example, the first film after Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland) struggling in the wake of his death, while the film’s villain, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), was driven by his hatred of the deceased billionaire superhero.

Offscreen, the MCU has also struggled since his departure. While the franchise has had its fair share of hits, such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), it’s also veered into flop territory for the first time in its existence.

With the Multiverse Saga opening the doors for all kinds of viable character cameos (such as Chris Evans’ unexpected turn as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, his first MCU appearance since hanging up his shield as Captain America in Endgame), there have been rumors abound that Downey Jr. will once again suit up as Tony Stark.

A few weeks ago, these rumors proved to be correct.

Well, kind of.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. is back – but as Doctor Doom, not Iron Man. His character will serve as the new big bad of the MCU, kind of like Josh Brolin did as Thanos in the Infinity Saga.

Fan responses have been mixed. Some have claimed that it’s a clear cash-grab, both from Marvel and Downey Jr. (who’s reported to pocket over $80 million for his performance).

Combined with the fact that Marvel is bringing back the Russo Brothers – who directed Endgame and its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War (2018), plus two Captain America films – it also feels a bit like a desperate move to recapture the recipe that powered the MCU during its heyday.

But one Marvel actor has another reason to feel annoyed about Downey Jr.’s return back into the fold.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Anthony Mackie—whose character, Sam Wilson, debuted in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)—revealed that he wasn’t too happy about the timing of the announcement. He replaced super soldier Steve Rogers as Captain America and will soon front his own standalone film, Captain America: Brave New World (2025).

“You know what makes me mad?” said Mackie, reflecting on the presentation of the Captain America: Brave New World trailer that occurred shortly before Robert Downey Jr. stepped onstage.

“When you think you doing something, that’s when somebody show you that you ain’t doin’ nothing. ‘Cause, I thought I was good! I came out and everybody was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s the best trailer ever!’ I’m like, ‘I got Harrison Ford! Ahhhh! Take that, I got Harrison Ford!’ Right?”

Of course, when Downey Jr. took off the Doctor Doom mask, that kind of left the Captain America: Brave New World trailer in the dust.

“I don’t even know what it’s called,” Mackie said about Downey Jr.’s new Marvel movie. “‘Doomsday,’ ‘Doommalicious.’ But he could’ve did that the day after. He had to do that at Comic-Con? Let me have Comic-Con, dawg.”

He went on to claim that he and Downey Jr. are friends, which added to the betrayal. “We go back dawg. Like, his chef dug a hole and cooked a goat, and stayed out there with the goat–this is a true story! I don’t even know where she got a goat. We was in Georgia! He cooked me a goat, he could have let me have that day.

While Mackie was very clearly joking, he does have a fair point. What should have been Mackie’s moment did very quickly become all about Robert Downey Jr. returning to a role everyone thought he’d left dead and buried. (Literally).

As Mackie summed up: “I hope I get to punch Robert Downey Jr. in the face for feeding me goat and then stealing my day.”

