After Video Claims Disney Won’t Hire ‘White Men,’ Second, Explosive Video Reveals Disney Only Hires ‘White, Jewish Men’ as Upper Management

After releasing an explosive video last week in which Senior Vice President at 20th Century Television Michael Giordano said The Walt Disney Company does not “hire white men,” James OKeefe has released a second undercover video with a Disney executive that claims the company does not hire executives who are “not white or Jewish.”

BREAKING: Walt Disney Television's Director of Production/Finance, Sohrab "Dave" Makker reveals Disney won't hire anyone "who's not white or not Jewish" for C-Suite roles, confirming discriminatory hiring practices detailed in OMG's 'The Disney Tapes: Part 1.' Makker, who tracks… pic.twitter.com/cNdWI6xNz4 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 25, 2024

The latest video shows Walt Disney Television’s Director of Production/Finance, Sohrab “Dave” Makker, on what appears to be a date, being taped saying that The Walt Disney Company would not hire anyone as a “C-Suite” executive who is not “white or Jewish.”

Makker said:

There’s also a slight glass ceiling at Disney, you know. I feel like there’s a glass ceiling. It’s not quite like in reach yet. You’re not going to get a CFO, I guess for lack of a better word, a non-white, non-Jewish. So, I feel, and that being said, the two department heads are two Jewish men. It’s not that I have anything against Jewish men. I’m just saying that she, people of color felt that and she quit. Because she just said I can’t seem to like him.

Makker was referring to a colleague of his who was a Hispanic woman who left the company because she felt that there was no room for advancement with Disney because she was “not man enough.”

Undercover @JamesOKeefeIII Video: Disney VP Says The Company Discriminates Against White Men https://t.co/LRWvWdWKIK — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 20, 2024

Much like the video released last week showing Michael Giordano discussing Disney’s diversity and hiring initiatives, this video appears to have been shot without Makker’s knowledge. Giordano was lured to the meeting via a dating website and believed he was dating a woman who asked him questions about his job with The Walt Disney Company.

Makker told the woman that as part of his job with Walt Disney Television, he tracks diversity within the company and he has seen an increase in diverse hiring recently.

He also admitted that Disney has “inserted diversity when it’s not really organic to the story,” and that some of Disney’s recent movies have flopped because the audience couldn’t connect with the “forced diversity.”

With the release of this second video, James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas have made it clear that they are coming for Disney. O’Keefe has promised more of these videos with Disney executives discussing the company’s diversity initiatives and hiring practices.

TOMORROW: @JamesOKeefeIII Catches Up With @Disney VP Michael Giordano

After two of OMG’s American Swipers expose Disney's discriminatory hiring practices, James O'Keefe steps in.

You won't want to miss this… pic.twitter.com/YXTMZorIzM — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) June 23, 2024

Disney has not responded to either video; however, Disney did block the O’keefe Media Group on Instagram.

Makker continued by saying that he believed Disney CEO Bob Iger is “corrupt” and “just wants to stay in power.” He called Elon Musk a “narcissist,” but he agreed with Musk that Bob Iger should resign.

Since the first video discussing Disney’s hiring practices, Michael Giordano has taken a leave of absence from his job with Disney. There has been no update on Makker’s status with the company.

Former Donald Trump advisor Stephan Miller is suing The Walt Disney Company for discriminatory hiring practices. Miller claims that Disney discriminates against white males based on their skin color.

However, this latest video shows the exact opposite, as Makker claims Disney will only hire white, Jewish men as their upper-level executives.

What do you think of these “undercover” videos showing Disney executives discussing the company’s hiring practices?