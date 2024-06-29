Guests Call Out Disney World Over “Sad, Tired” Ride Left in Complete “Disrepair”

Guests pointed out the somewhat lackluster state of one of Walt Disney World’s most historic attractions.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the world’s most popular theme park attractions ever, ranging from thrilling roller coasters like Space Mountain to classic dark rides and shows like the Enchanted Tiki Room. Over the last several years, Disney has really innovated at its theme parks, opening some of the most complex and immersive attractions in the company’s history.

New rides and experiences like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure allow guests to step into fully realized fictional worlds, all the while providing a fun and thrilling ride experience.

Both of these attractions can be found at EPCOT, which has arguably undergone the most significant changes in Walt Disney World history. These changes continue into 2024, but some guests wish Disney would take another look at the park’s most iconic ride.

A post on Reddit sparked a discussion about Spaceship Earth, the “main” attraction at EPCOT. This ride is located inside the big ball at the front of the park and takes guests on a journey backward and forward through time and history.

The ride originally opened in 1982, and while Spaceship Earth has undergone several refurbishments since then, its age can certainly be felt by riders.

One recent rider shared their experience on the Walt Disney World Reddit community hub, sharing a few photos as well.

“Took these the other day at the park… the sheets hanging from the ceiling during the initial ascent are falling, now visible are exposed wiring, dirt and insulation,” says the guest, sharing their disappointment about the ride to hundreds of other fans.

“Would this be so difficult to fix? It’s been like this for a solid month now, probably longer.”

Dozens of guests shared similar sentiments regarding Spaceship Earth.

“I always wondered why nobody every just “tidied” up some of the rides,” said Reddit user BZ. “I’ve seen stuff out of place for months and months on rides.”

“Poor baby girl. She really needs a face lift,” said mamabearbug.

“That poor sob was ready for a refurb then covid happened and they kept it open,” said user silverbrewer07. “It seems to be going down more and more. Not sure how much long the can is able to be kicked.”

In 2019, Disney announced that Spaceship Earth would receive a massive, large-scale overhaul. Everything from the story, scenery, and music would be updated, marking one of the largest changes the attraction had ever seen.

However, when EPCOT reopened in July 2020 after the outbreak of COVID-19, The Walt Disney Company confirmed the planned Spaceship Earth overhaul had been postponed indefinitely.

Several other EPCOT projects, like a Mary Poppins attraction and a significant overhaul of EPCOT’s abandoned Wonders of Life pavilion, were also seemingly lost in the COVID-19 shuffle.

This became even clearer in 2024 when Disney announced that EPCOT’s transformation had been completed with the grand opening of the park’s CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza areas.

It’s possible that Disney is still working on a Spaceship Earth overhaul, but guests will have to stick with the 17-year-old version of the ride for now.

