‘Stranger Things’ Star’s Family Barred, Accused of Season 5 Spoilers

Even the family members of the Stranger Things cast are not above suspicion when it comes to season 5 spoilers, it turns out.

It is common knowledge at this point that studios are ridiculously paranoid about leaks, to the point of making the stars of major franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars jump through absurd hoops. Studios have a lot to lose when spoilers leak before the release of a new show or movie, but it has gotten pretty silly.

For example, Anthony Mackie, the star of the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, revealed the extreme measures that Marvel Studios had implemented in order to avoid any possibility of spoilers. In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he said, ” “I got my script today — haven’t read it, haven’t opened it. I haven’t got my passcode to the website, that lets you get to the website. We literally get a passcode to a website that gives us a location to meet the person to sign, to sit with a computer and read our script… [Marvel Studios] don’t trust nobody.”

His fellow MCU star, Tom Holland, is considered the “spoiler king,” to the point where multiple supercuts of all his talk show and interview flubs are posted on YouTube.

As such, it should not be really surprising that Netflix is incredibly cautious about the upcoming Stranger Things season 5 and doesn’t want stars like Maya Hawke mentioning even a single plot point, even to family members. Fortunately, it seems that Hawke is more than willing to abide by that, to the point of accusing family members.

Maya Hawke has portrayed fan-favorite character Robin Buckley since Stranger Things season 3, when she was introduced as a co-worker and the potential love interest of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), the former high school bully turned oddly parental hero. While the love interest angle turned out to be a red herring, Robin has become an integral part of the core Stranger Things cast and is expected to be a huge part of the final season.

Maya Hawke will also soon star in the upcoming movie Wildcat, directed by her film star father, Ethan Hawke, about the life of famed American writer Flannery O’Connor. During the press rounds for the movie, the elder Hawke revealed that he had been trying to weasel Stranger Things season 5 out of his daughter (with fellow star Uma Thurman), only to be accused of being a “big mouth.”

In a recent joint interview with People, Ethan Hawke showed proper parental pride over his daughter, saying. “I can be proud of her and geek out with so much joy when I watch Stranger Things. But when I’m directing her, I have a job to do, which is to make sure we accomplish that goal.”

He continued, however, saying that she would not tell him a single detail about the final season. He said, “I nudge her for them, and she won’t give them up! She says, ‘You’ve got a big mouth.’ So nope, not even to dear old dad.”

Despite all the best efforts of Netflix and Maya Hawke, keeping a total lockdown of secrets seems difficult. In a recent interview with Collider, Hawke claimed to have no knowledge of the final episodes, saying, “I haven’t gotten to read the final scripts yet. So I haven’t had a reaction, and I actually genuinely know nothing about the last two episodes of the show.”

Netflix has not announced a scheduled release date for Stranger Things season 5, which has been delayed numerous times. At a recent appearance at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (via TheWrap), Maya Hawke implied that there would be further delays, saying, “We started in January, and we’re in the first third. That’s how I’m gonna avoid breaking my contract is by making you do math. We’re supposedly through the first quarter in the first third, but I bet it will go late.”

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Bob Newby (Sean Astin), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

