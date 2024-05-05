Home » Entertainment » Marvel

‘Avengers’ Icon Set To Return for Disney’s Grand MCU Comeback

The Avengers (Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Hawkeye, Thor, Black Widow)

Credit: Marvel Studios

Is it time to assemble?

Iron Man's side hero lineup during Captain America: Civil War, (left to right) Black Panther, Vision, Iron Man, Black Widow, and War Machine
Credit: Marvel Studios

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s selfless portrayal of Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ retirement as Captain America/Steve Rogers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has entered a new era post the Infinity Saga, dubbed the Multiverse Saga.

Thanos (Josh Brolin) looking dismayed at the climax of Avengers: Endgame
Credit: Marvel Studios

Even amid claims of “superhero fatigue” and the departure of Jonathan Majors, the actor behind Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios remains ready to reshape the Marvel movie landscape once again.

Kevin Feige with the Avengers in the background
Credit: Inside the Magic

Venturing boldly into the realm of streaming television, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) integrated celebrated actors from its vast array of Marvel films into new Marvel television ventures. Phase Four of the Multiverse Saga, eagerly anticipated by fans, commenced in 2021 with the premiere of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus).

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) dying looking at Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in 'Avengers: Endgame'
Credit: Marvel Studios

With Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) being removed from Marvel Studios and Marvel President Kevin Feige considering transitioning from the Multiverse Saga to what appears to be the Mutant Saga, featuring characters from the X-Men franchise, it appears that the stage is set for Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) — albeit on a reportedly smaller scale than previous installments.

“Smaller” doesn’t necessarily mean “worse,” however. This Avengers icon signing on for the upcoming MCU sequel could indicate that Marvel is sticking to what it’s proven good at, and emphasizing quality over quantity once again.

Avengers Icon Talks Returning to Disney’s MCU Franchise

Avengers Secret Wars logo
Credit: Marvel

What is truly iconic to the Avengers franchise? What defines the superhero franchise in a way that cannot be ignored?

One might be tempted to name the original The Avengers cast from 2012 — Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Incredible Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). However, there is arguably one more iconic player in the Avengers world.

No, it’s not Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson or Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

What could be more iconic than the music of the Avengers franchise?

Alan Silvestri, composer and man behind the music of many of Marvel Studios’ greatest films from the original Infinity Saga, is finally opening up about his return to the MCU world.

Games Radar spoke to Silvestri, who teased his return in the upcoming Avengers sequel by saying that although he “can’t talk about it”, it definitely “looks like that could be happening”:

“Well, it looks like that could be happening, I just can’t talk about it [laughs]. I love that universe, for sure.”

In classic Marvel fashion, it appears that the icon of the Avengers soundtrack has to stay quiet about his direct involvement with Disney. However, that involvement is highly likely, given that Avengers 5 has reportedly figured out its direction.

Overall, Marvel President Kevin Feige appears determined to offer a break from the expansive cosmic narratives of previous years, steering the Marvel Comics-inspired movie giant towards more grounded stories. The current plan involves assembling heroes like Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker as the central figures of this street-level team, alongside Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Captain America.

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland as Peter Parker hugging
Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Among the formidable foes of this street-level ensemble is Vincent D’Onofrio’s menacing Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, transitioning from the R-rated Marvel Television era on Netflix as Daredevil’s arch-nemesis, embroiled in an anti-vigilantism “Mayor Fisk” narrative set in New York City. Additionally, Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross, likely to transform into Red Hulk, is positioned to assume the role of President of the United States, taking over from the late William Hurt.

These developments are expected to unfold in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 and Captain America: Brave New World, preceding a dive into Multiverse-related narratives in Avengers: Secret Wars which will likely mark the end of the Multiverse Saga before the rumored “Mutant Saga”.

Deadpool in red and black suit converses with Logan/Wolverine in a dimly lit room, adorned with lights, suggesting a casual, slightly tense atmosphere.
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel universe is set to distance itself from the Avengers movie stereotype and firmly establish itself in this new X-Men-focused arc with Deadpool & Wolverine, AKA Deadpool 3, hitting theaters this summer and Daredevil: Born Again streaming on Disney+.

With Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) writer Jeff Loveness out of the writer’s room and Shang-Chi (2021) director Destin Daniel Cretton no longer attached to direct, the actual state of Avengers 5 remains a mystery. However, the crack team behind the massive success of the Marvel Studios Avengers juggernaut appears to be slowly assembling for future Marvel projects, if Silvestri’s tease hints at anything.

Are you excited for Avengers 5? Or has “superhero fatigue” caught up with you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

