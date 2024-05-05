Is it time to assemble?

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s selfless portrayal of Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ retirement as Captain America/Steve Rogers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has entered a new era post the Infinity Saga, dubbed the Multiverse Saga.

Even amid claims of “superhero fatigue” and the departure of Jonathan Majors, the actor behind Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios remains ready to reshape the Marvel movie landscape once again.

Venturing boldly into the realm of streaming television, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) integrated celebrated actors from its vast array of Marvel films into new Marvel television ventures. Phase Four of the Multiverse Saga, eagerly anticipated by fans, commenced in 2021 with the premiere of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus).

With Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) being removed from Marvel Studios and Marvel President Kevin Feige considering transitioning from the Multiverse Saga to what appears to be the Mutant Saga, featuring characters from the X-Men franchise, it appears that the stage is set for Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) — albeit on a reportedly smaller scale than previous installments.

“Smaller” doesn’t necessarily mean “worse,” however. This Avengers icon signing on for the upcoming MCU sequel could indicate that Marvel is sticking to what it’s proven good at, and emphasizing quality over quantity once again.

Avengers Icon Talks Returning to Disney’s MCU Franchise

What is truly iconic to the Avengers franchise? What defines the superhero franchise in a way that cannot be ignored?

One might be tempted to name the original The Avengers cast from 2012 — Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Incredible Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). However, there is arguably one more iconic player in the Avengers world.

No, it’s not Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson or Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

What could be more iconic than the music of the Avengers franchise?

Alan Silvestri, composer and man behind the music of many of Marvel Studios’ greatest films from the original Infinity Saga, is finally opening up about his return to the MCU world.

Games Radar spoke to Silvestri, who teased his return in the upcoming Avengers sequel by saying that although he “can’t talk about it”, it definitely “looks like that could be happening”:

“Well, it looks like that could be happening, I just can’t talk about it [laughs]. I love that universe, for sure.”

In classic Marvel fashion, it appears that the icon of the Avengers soundtrack has to stay quiet about his direct involvement with Disney. However, that involvement is highly likely, given that Avengers 5 has reportedly figured out its direction.