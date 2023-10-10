‘Star Wars’ Prequel to Feature the Most Darkest, Adult Content Ever, Report Claims

According to multiple reports, a Star Wars prequel television show will feature some of the darkest and most adult content ever seen before by Disney or Lucasfilm. Let’s dig in.

Related: Report of Nearly 200 Disney World Guests Testing Positive for COVID Gets Shut Down by Moderators

What’s Next After the Star Wars’ Ahsoka’ Disney+ Finale?

Disclaimer: If you have not yet watched the finale or most of the Ahsoka series, SPOILERS ARE AHEAD; You’ve been warned

The Ahsoka (2023) finale premiered on Disney+ last Tuesday after releasing a new episode each week since the first two episodes dropped on the streaming platform on August 22, 2023. The show received stellar reviews overall after showing tons of Star Wars Rebels (2014) and Star Wars The Clone Wars (2008) live-action content and callbacks in flashback scenes featuring Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker and his Force ghost in the grande finale.

Although some fans disagreed with the new show’s direction, most fans agreed that this show was taking the franchise in an all-new order, as the show took place around twenty years before the events of The Force Awakens (2015). This makes the show set in a pivotal moment in the Star Wars timeline. Grand Admiral Thrawn, played by the great Lars Mikkelsen, returns to the original galaxy and heads straight to the planet of Dathomir, the birthplace and homeworld of the Nightsisters.

Speaking of the Nightsisters, the show did showcase some pretty dark moments, including the moments where the Nightsisters performed their Magick on Morgan Elsbeth, as they turned her into one of them, completing her desire to become part of the sisterhood as she died in battle against Ahsoka. The show also had some adult undertones of loss, the reality of war, and how that affects people differently. But another show is expected to be even darker and more mature in content.

Related: ‘Aquaman’ Actor Shows up Drunk, Dressed as Johnny Depp on Set of New Film, Report Claims

The Acolyte Series to Feature Dark, Adult Content, Report Claims

According to numerous reports, including one from Star Wars News on X, formerly Twitter, The Acolyte (2024) is set to not only premier in 2024 but also feature “the darkest and most adult Star Wars content produced.”

#TheAcolyte will be the DARKEST and most ADULT #StarWars content produced according to some sources. I’m certainly looking forward to it. Are you? #WhatsTheScuttlebutt #StarWars pic.twitter.com/18u3dVOMKJ — Star Wars News | Ahsoka, Mando, Acolyte (@Waitforahsoka) October 9, 2023

#TheAcolyte will be the DARKEST and most ADULT #StarWars content produced according to some sources. I’m certainly looking forward to it. Are you? #WhatsTheScuttlebutt #StarWars

The tweet above has garnered over 135,000 views as news was released yesterday. But other sources claimed to have also mentioned the same story in this report: that Star Wars: The Acolyte will feature some of the most adult and darkest content we’ve ever seen in a Star Wars television show. But what is this show event about?

Related: Guest Banned From Getting on Disney World Attraction After Unusual Discrimination

The Acolyte Series Explained

The Acolyte (2024) is poised within the culmination of the High Republic era, a world cloaked in an intriguing shroud of “enigmatic secrets and burgeoning dark side manifestations.” This narrative unfolds approximately a century before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999). In this captivating tale, a former Padawan embarks on a poignant reunion with her Jedi Master to undertake an inquiry into a string of infamous crimes. Little do they know that the evil forces they encounter far exceed their initial apprehensions, setting the stage for a riveting and foreboding journey.

Television writer Leslye Headland is set to write the script for the series. Leslye Headland’s concept for this series aimed to provide a unique perspective within the Star Wars universe – that of the villains. She believed that the High Republic era presented the ideal canvas for this exploration, citing that during this period, “the bad guys are wildly outnumbered [and are] the underdogs.”

What sets The Acolyte apart is its positioning as the earliest point in the Star Wars timeline to be explored in live-action. It distinguishes itself from the traditional Star Wars narrative by eschewing overarching conflicts or wars in favor of a galaxy marked by an unusual state of peace. This choice, she noted, makes for a particularly intriguing storytelling endeavor – crafting a tale devoid of war.

Related: Florida State Investigation Reveals New Details in Heartbreaking Fall of Little Boy From Roller Coaster

However, it’s important to clarify that while the series may not revolve around large-scale conflicts, it will not lack action. Battles will remain integral to the narrative, albeit in a “more intimate setting.” The choreography of these confrontations will showcase elements of martial arts, adding a distinctive flair to the series’ action sequences.

The show focusing on the “bad guys” could show fans a more mature and darker side of that universe unseen by fans. The show might not be suitable for young children if the rumors and speculations are valid on this Disney+ show.

Other Disney content that featured some minor mature content included The Book of Boba Fett (2021). Star Wars Celebration 2023 featured some new information on what the future holds for Star Wars content, like the new movie set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker (2019), which will feature the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey. George Lucas and Dave Filoni seem to be teaming up on future Star Wars projects—no word on Rian Johnson’s supposed trilogy. Young Jedi Adventures (2023) appears to be hitting things off well with the younger Star Wars demographic.

Characters like a younger version of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, a younger Princess Leia, and Hera Syndulla will most likely appear in some capacity in a future television or movie.

Are you thrilled about Star Wars: The Acolyte being darker and more mature than previous Disney+ Star Wars shows?