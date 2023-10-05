Disney World Makes Official Stance on Disney Adults

A “Disney Adult” is a colloquial expression employed to characterize an adult who exhibits an ardent and abiding enthusiasm for the multifaceted world of Disney. These individuals frequently develop a profound affinity for Disney characters, films, theme parks, merchandise, and the Disney brand. Their interests often encompass visits to Disney theme parks, amassing Disney collectibles, and engaging in Disney-related pursuits, even as they mature into adulthood. This term is employed affectionately to depict adults who sustain a sense of childlike wonder and unwavering passion for the enchanting realm of Disney throughout their lives.

What Official Stance Is WDW Making on Disney Adults?

Recently, Disney World announced a new package offering in 2024 aimed directly at families, particularly children.

NEW: Walt Disney World announced a new package offer for spring 2024. Children’s tickets (3-9) and children’s dining plans will be 50% off with purchase of a non-discounted 4-night package. Stays March 3-June 30, 2024. Booking opens Nov. 14. pic.twitter.com/Ps3dxbsIOh — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 4, 2023

Industry insider Scott Gustin on X, formerly Twitter, discussed and wrote about this new offering yesterday. According to Scott, starting in Spring 2024, WDW will offer a unique and affordable package directly aimed at children, not adults.

The new offering will be aimed at kids aged 3 through 9 and include tickets to the parks and dining plans that will be 50% off with a purchase of a non-discounted 4-night package. For those families looking to book this package deal, the stays must be between March 3 and June 30, 2024. Booking for this exclusive deal will be made available on the official Disney World website starting November 14.

The stance made by Disney through this offering means that Disney is not interested in so-called Disney Adults but rather aimed towards the population and demographic that these parks were intended for children. Walt’s vision for Disneyland and Disney World was for kids, not adults. But adults can still purchase passes and tickets and enjoy WDW in all of its glory without being “phased out.” That notion is not absolute and is based on complete lies designed to make you think otherwise.

Disney World is where dreams come true despite the world telling us otherwise. This theme park features renowned lands and parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and several water parks, including Typhoon Lagoon. Furthermore, Walt Disney World is graced with a diverse range of Resorts, including:

