Home » Entertainment » Marvel » Disney Faces Major Backlash as Accusations of Undisclosed AI in Marvel Show Surfaces

Disney Faces Major Backlash as Accusations of Undisclosed AI in Marvel Show Surfaces

in Marvel

Posted on by Averyl Fong Leave a comment
Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Credit: Marvel Studios

Disney Faces Fan Boycott as Marvel Allegedly Uses Hidden AI for New Show

Disney Under Fire Amid Accusations of Hidden AI in Marvel Series

Accusations of Secret AI Implemented in Disney’s Marvel Show Spark Outrage

Disney Grapples With Controversy of Unreported AI in Marvel Series

 

Is using AI in Hollywood ever a good idea?

Kang the Conqueror with the cast of Endgame in the background
Credit: Inside the Magic

For years now, Kevin Feige has steered The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios as its President, overseeing the superhero juggernaut inspired by Marvel Comics and leaving an indelible mark on the film industry through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The apex of the MCU’s Phase Three was marked by the release of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, signifying a monumental triumph for the franchise.

These films showcased the remarkable growth of the genre and firmly solidified its position in the world of entertainment. The conclusion of this era also marked the end of the initial three phases of the MCU, collectively known as the Infinity Saga.

The Avengers original lineup featuring Hulk, Hawkeye, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, and Nick Fury
Credit: Marvel Studios

After Robert Downey Jr.’s heroic sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers passing on the Captain America mantle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now faces even greater trials. The Avengers are on the verge of confronting immense challenges as the franchise expands into the Multiverse Saga, spanning Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six. This epic narrative journey will climax with Avengers 5 and Avengers 6, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, as reports of superhero fatigue persist, new revelations might just give fans another reason to skip Marvel Studios projects.

Steve Rogers talking to Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame
Credit: Marvel Studios

Disney Faces Fan Scrutiny and Backlash

Following the landmark success of the recent WGA strike (Writers Guild of America), Hollywood’s writers managed to score a groundbreaking decision with the major Hollywood studios (Disney included) — where the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the writer’s room could no longer be mandated by those same studios.

With the use of AI clearly defined in ways that benefited writers’ original creativity, it seemed like the days of studios using AI freely in their TV and movies was over.

 

Now however, it seems like The Walt Disney Company might be attempting to use AI on the down-low — if fan speculation is to be believed.

Recently, user Millie Fangs shared the following tweet from Discussing Film about the second season of Loki being the only Marvel project sans additional photography. They added some interesting context (and accusation) — that Disney and Marvel’s assets in this Loki 2 poster were in fact “AI generated”:

 

 

Discussing Film: ‘LOKI’ Season 2 is the first MCU project to never have any additional photography.

(Source: https://variety.com/2023/tv/news/loki-season-2-jonathan-majors-ke-huy-quan-mcu-future-1235742792/)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

in Marvel

Averyl Fong

Averyl is a freelance writer and general nerd about entertainment, food, theatre, D&D - and of course, theme parks. Based in Singapore, she could wax poetic about the immersive genius of the Haunted Mansion, or regale you with her undying love for the campy beauty of Sindbad's Storybook Voyage - but she won't, because she has some compassion.

Be the first to comment!