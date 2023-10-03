Disney Faces Major Backlash as Accusations of Undisclosed AI in Marvel Show Surfaces

Disney Faces Fan Boycott as Marvel Allegedly Uses Hidden AI for New Show

For years now, Kevin Feige has steered The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios as its President, overseeing the superhero juggernaut inspired by Marvel Comics and leaving an indelible mark on the film industry through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The apex of the MCU’s Phase Three was marked by the release of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, signifying a monumental triumph for the franchise.

These films showcased the remarkable growth of the genre and firmly solidified its position in the world of entertainment. The conclusion of this era also marked the end of the initial three phases of the MCU, collectively known as the Infinity Saga.

After Robert Downey Jr.’s heroic sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers passing on the Captain America mantle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now faces even greater trials. The Avengers are on the verge of confronting immense challenges as the franchise expands into the Multiverse Saga, spanning Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six. This epic narrative journey will climax with Avengers 5 and Avengers 6, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

However, as reports of superhero fatigue persist, new revelations might just give fans another reason to skip Marvel Studios projects.

Disney Faces Fan Scrutiny and Backlash

Following the landmark success of the recent WGA strike (Writers Guild of America), Hollywood’s writers managed to score a groundbreaking decision with the major Hollywood studios (Disney included) — where the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the writer’s room could no longer be mandated by those same studios.

With the use of AI clearly defined in ways that benefited writers’ original creativity, it seemed like the days of studios using AI freely in their TV and movies was over.

Now however, it seems like The Walt Disney Company might be attempting to use AI on the down-low — if fan speculation is to be believed.

Recently, user Millie Fangs shared the following tweet from Discussing Film about the second season of Loki being the only Marvel project sans additional photography. They added some interesting context (and accusation) — that Disney and Marvel’s assets in this Loki 2 poster were in fact “AI generated”:

