Is it time?

Kevin Feige has served as the President of Marvel Studios for quite a while now. Throughout his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in elevating the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), currently owned by The Walt Disney Company, to a prominent position in popular culture. The MCU has left an enduring mark on the superhero movie genre and the broader film industry, exerting a significant influence that persists despite differing opinions. The expansive narrative, famously known as the Infinity Saga, peaked with the highly anticipated releases of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, marking the conclusion of Phase Three in the MCU.

Following the departure of the iconic Tony Stark/Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr., who made a heroic sacrifice to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), and Chris Evans bidding farewell to his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America by passing on the Captain America mantle, it has become more than evident that the MCU has an opportunity for prominent superhero teams like the Fantastic Four and X-Men to step into the spotlight.

Some time ago, Marvel Studios unveiled significant news regarding the eagerly awaited third installment of the Deadpool film series, appropriately titled Deadpool 3. What makes this upcoming movie particularly interesting is its association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a departure from its earlier affiliation with the X-Men Universe previously under 20th Century Fox. This movie’s existence can be attributed to The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which is now known as 20th Century Studios.

The announcement was made by Ryan Reynolds, the accomplished actor who brings the beloved character Deadpool/Wade Wilson to life in the Fox X-Men Universe. He shared this thrilling news in the company of his longtime frenemy, Hugh Jackman, known for his portrayal of the fan-favorite Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett, also in the X-Men Universe. This revelation confirmed that both of these iconic superhero personas would finally make their highly awaited debut in the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

How X-Men Will Join the MCU

According to recent reports from known Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman AKA Daniel RPK’s Patreon (via Taverna Marvel), it appears that Deadpool and Wolverine’s new film will be chock-full of X-Men characters!

Allegedly, the new Deadpool film will feature the dynamic duo “trapped” in an alternate dimension where they will have to fight a whole band of “former X-Men villains”:

(translated) 🚨 RUMOR: At one point in the film, Deadpool and Wolverine are trapped in a dimension where they have to fight many of their former X-Men villains.

🚨RUMOR: A certa altura do filme, Deadpool e Wolverine ficam presos em uma dimensão onde precisam lutar contra muitos de seus antigos vilões X-Men. pic.twitter.com/FLjrwBAshz — Taverna Marvel (@TavernaMarvel) October 9, 2023

This news about the plot of Deadpool 3 confirms prior rumors that the show would bring back major X-Men players. This time around, it’s less that Charles Xavier is there, and more that the Big Bads from the prior X-Men films are back.

Are you excited for the X-Men to turn up in Deadpool 3? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

More on the X-Men

The Fox X-Men movie series presented the adventures of Mutants with extraordinary powers living in modern-day, human society. The core concept focused on the divergent viewpoints of Professor X and Magneto regarding the delicate balance between Mutants and Humans. This discord led to the development of contrasting ideologies, which, in turn, compelled other Mutants to choose sides by aligning themselves with one of these two groups.

Prominent figures embroiled in these dynamics included Patrick Stewart portraying Professor X/Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto/Erik Lehnsherr, Halle Berry as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique/Raven Darkholme, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, and Anna Paquin as Anna Marie LeBeau, commonly referred to as Rogue, among a host of others. Subsequent films like X-Men: First Class (2011), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) explored prequel narratives and delved into themes of time travel, introducing younger incarnations of characters such as Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique, played by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.