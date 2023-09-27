Guests Flee in Horror as Theme Park Actor Goes up in Flames

A theme park is now under investigation following a horrifying incident captured on video showing the moment a performer got set on fire in front of a live audience.

Where Did the Incident Take Place? Happy Valley Theme Park

The Happy Valley theme park in Wujinshan Forest Park is the only amusement park in China located in a forest. It is the largest amusement center in northeastern China. The park is located in Yuci.

The park is divided into theme areas, including Wild Fjord and Lost Maya. Attractions include rides, recreation facilities, performances, games, and a mini-train that loops the park. The park is a 4A grade and provincial-level tourism and vacation area. The Wujinshan Forest Park stands as a significant undertaking resulting from the collaborative efforts of the cultural and tourism sector within Yuci District, Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province. Its inception traces back to 2006 when Shanxi Yuci Beishan Coal Mine Co. initiated endeavors to transform the resource industry.

By July 2007, the company embraced a holistic approach centered on “macro-management by government, mobilization of market funds, emphasis on both preservation and advancement and prioritization of ecological benefits.” This approach facilitated the infusion of financial resources, with the People’s Government of Yuci District concurrently contributing natural resources, culminating in the joint development and construction of the esteemed Wujinshan Forest Park.

The Live Incident That Took Place

In an attraction titled the Globe of Death, guests sit down and watch live performers do some incredible yet dangerous stunts. A mesmerizing spectacle unfolded as two skilled bikers dared to defy gravity inside a spherical cage. Their gravity-defying maneuvers included breathtaking loops, with sparks dramatically emanating from their vehicles, creating a captivating display of skill and daring.

However, the thrilling performance took a sudden turn when one of the bikers seemed to lose their grip on the cage’s inner surface. The consequence was a heart-stopping descent culminating in a high-impact collision with the cage’s lower section.

This dramatic collision, in turn, triggered a colossal eruption of flames, scorching the upper portion of the spherical structure. The incident, although surprising, serves as a reminder of the inherent risks associated with such daring stunts.

The photo above illustrates when the performer caught fire and was still inside the circular cage as guests looked on in terror. The image below shows the moment a guest from the stands captured the moment guests was evacuated from the attraction area.

Multiple news outlets, including the DailyMail, covered this news when it happened just days ago.

The described scenes left audience members in shock, with reports from the local media outlet, Sohu News, indicating that some individuals were calling for assistance.

As of Wednesday, Jinzhong City’s Culture and Tourism Bureau confirmed that the performer had suffered injuries to their leg and arm. The injured individual was promptly transported to a hospital for medical attention, although specific details about the injuries were not disclosed.

Authorities have initiated investigations to determine the root cause of this unfortunate incident. You can watch the full video here.