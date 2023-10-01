Are you ready for a spooktacular October filled with fantastic films on Disney+? As the leaves begin to change and the air gets a bit crisper, Disney+ is rolling out an exciting lineup of movies that are perfect for cozying up with on those cool autumn evenings. Whether you’re a fan of Halloween classics or heartwarming fall stories, there’s something for everyone on Disney+ this October.

Halloween Movies Galore

October wouldn’t be complete without a lineup of Halloween-themed movies to get you into the spooky spirit. Disney+ is treating us to a selection of classics and newer additions that will make your Halloween season unforgettable.

Hocus Pocus

Kick off your Halloween movie marathon with the beloved classic Hocus Pocus. Join the Sanderson sisters on their quest for immortality in this whimsical and slightly eerie tale that’s perfect for the whole family. It’s a film that captures the essence of Halloween like no other.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Is it a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie? Why not both? Tim Burton’s stop-motion masterpiece, The Nightmare Before Christmas, combines the best of both holidays in a visually stunning and enchanting way. Experience the magic of Halloween Town and Christmas Town like never before.

The Haunted Mansion

Disney+ has a special treat for fans of supernatural adventures. Eddie Murphy stars in The Haunted Mansion, a spooky yet comedic tale of a real estate agent who finds himself entangled with restless spirits in a haunted mansion. It’s a perfect blend of chills and laughs for a Halloween movie night.

Fall Movie Magic

But October isn’t just about Halloween; it’s also a time to celebrate the beauty of autumn. Disney+ has some heartwarming fall-themed films that will warm your heart as the temperatures drop.

Pocahontas

Journey back to a time when the leaves were turning and the air was crisp with Pocahontas. This Disney classic tells the story of a Native American woman who bridges the gap between her people and the settlers in Jamestown. With its stunning animation and memorable songs, Pocahontas is a fall movie that reminds us of the importance of understanding and unity.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Step through the wardrobe and into the magical world of Narnia with this timeless adventure film. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is a tale of courage, friendship, and the triumph of good over evil, set against the backdrop of a winter wonderland. It’s the perfect movie to watch as you cozy up with a warm blanket and a cup of hot cocoa.

With so many incredible movies coming to Disney+ this October, you won’t want to miss a moment of the action. From Halloween classics that will send shivers down your spine to heartwarming fall films that will fill your heart with warmth, Disney+ has something for everyone.

And don’t forget, if you haven’t tried Disney+ yet, take advantage of their free trial offer to experience all the magic for yourself. So grab your popcorn, gather your loved ones, and get ready for a month filled with Disney+ movies that will make your October unforgettable. Happy viewing!