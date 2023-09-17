Johnny Depp Pizza Hack Goes Viral, “Genius Idea” Revealed

Johnny Depp is known for a lot of things, and now, being a part of a pizza hack is one of them.

But what about Johnny Depp? Johnny Depp is certainly present at Disney World, Disneyland, and every Disney park thanks to his character of Jack Sparrow being seen in the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, as well as a meet and greet character. Although it does not seem that Depp frequents the theme parks often to receive special treatment, there is a way that fans can use his name to feel like a celebrity of their own.

Now, this will not help you get on Space Mountain quicker or get you a private showing of Happily Ever After, but it can ensure that your food delivery meals are always pristine, according to one TikToker.

It seems that it is becoming a trend on social media to remove your real name when ordering a pizza, and replace it with a celebrity to see if the food quality and appearance looks better than usual. One Johnny Depp fan has been using this with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s name. The TikToker seems to do thsi often when ordering Domino’s Pizza.

“Every time I order pizza it’s made without care. So I order now as a celebrity. Today, I ordered as Johnny Depp”, they said.

Haunted Beauty (@hauntedbeauty) shared the results of their Johnny Depp pizza hack in a big reveal of what they consider to be a pristine Domino’s Pizza order.

When they opened their pizza, they said, “Oh, **** these [cooks] didn’t clump all the toppings in one slice. Damn, that pizza looks good as heck,” as well as noting that they “actually put sauce on the top, and it’s not a sauceless burned mess.” The TikToker even thanked Johnny Depp for the pizza outcome.

It seems that they are not the only ones to do this celebrity hack, as one commenter on the video noted that they work at Little Caesars and one person always orders as Marvel and Captain America star Chris Evans. Many other commenters are saying that the creator of the video is a “straight-up genius”.

Some worried, however, that the name of a celebrity could hurt you if the person making the food did not like that celebrity, which is certainly a real issue with Johnny Depp.

The popularity of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has continued to grow throughout the years. Not only have the films broken box office records, but merchandise sales have always been profitable, and the film even invaded all Disney park attractions of Pirates of the Caribbean, inserting Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow within the ride, altering the storyline from an original IP to one based on the franchise.

The Edward Scissorhands star has been in the limelight over the past few years, not only for his spectacular work on film but due to his crumbling personal life.

Depp was suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed piece regarding her then-alleged experience as a victim, and subsequent survivor, of domestic viewing. Heard was also countersuing the Corpse Bride star for $100 million.

This civil case came on the heels of Depp’s November 2020 libel lawsuit loss that cost him his starring roles in both The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff film series.

In the past, Depp revealed that not even for $300 million would he return to Disney. During his trial, it was quoted, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” the lawyer asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

Although Depp did come out on top, winning his trial and being proven innocent, there are still many who are not major fans of the actor due to the allegations, which is likely the issue that the commenter was pointing out initially, as this might make the person making the pizza not want to deliver a perfect product.

All of this being said, there were some who claimed to work at Domino’s who said you cannot see the name of the person ordering their food until after it is made, which kind of makes the hack null and void. That being said, it may work at other food locations. Of course, this was just a fun idea, and people should use their real names and not impersonate others while ordering food.

Would you ever try this Johnny Depp pizza hack? Have you done something similar in the past?