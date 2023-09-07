Iconic Disneyland Ride Is “Unbearable,” Dozens of Guests Injured

A classic Disneyland ride is too much for quite a lot of guests.

Disneyland is full of classic rides and attractions, but none are as historic or legendary as Matterhorn Bobsleds. This ride was one of Disney’s first-ever roller coasters, and despite being extremely fun, it really shows its age. For decades, guests have complained about how uncomfortable this ride is, citing the attraction’s age and track layout as major issues. In the past, we’ve covered horror stories regarding the attraction, with a common complaint being that it will cause you severe back pain, especially if you’re older. Related: Exclusive Event Sells Out at Disney Park A new post revealed that quite a few guests have complained about this classic Disneyland coaster. “It hurts. A lot. I don’t know how anyone enjoys that ride,” said one guest. “The Matterhorn sponsored by Chiropractic Association of America,” joked another guest. “Blows my mind how these latest sleds passed the comfort portion of the R&D phase” stated another. One guest simply said that they refuse to ride this attraction anymore. Over the years, we’ve seen several iconic rides at the Disney parks show their age, such as Matterhorn Bobsleds, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and the original Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom. Guests have also complained for years that DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is extremely uncomfortable to ride, though this seems to be the intended experience. Related: Pedro Pascal May Save ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’, Jack Sparrow Replacement Found In a previous story, one guest brought up a refurbishment that happened a while ago, citing this as a possible reason they feel like this, “It got rougher when they changed the vehicles back in 2012 to the two three-car vehicles. ” Disneyland Park is the only place guests will find Matterhorn Bobsleds, making it one of the rare Disney attractions to only be present at one park in the entire world.

