5 Best Gal Gadot Roles (and 5 of the Worst)

Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress and model, has captivated audiences worldwide with her stunning beauty, charisma, and talent. Best known for her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DC Universe via DC Studios, Gadot has become a household name in Hollywood.

While she has achieved significant success in her career, not every role has been a hit. With a lengthy career, Gadot went from Miss Israel to Red Notice seemingly in the blink of an eye. It’s worth a retrospective to investigate five of Gal Gadot’s best roles and five of her not-so-great ones.

The 5 Best Gal Gadot Roles

Gal Gadot has starred alongside the likes of Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Lynda Carter, and Jon Hamm. While Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman might be the first to come to mind, it’s for good reason. The talented actress arguably made the franchise and then evolved into one of the main Hollywood players alongside the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. Here are five major hits.

1. Wonder Woman (Diana Prince) – Wonder Woman (2017)

“I fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.”

Gal Gadot’s breakout role as Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, in the 2017 film “Wonder Woman” and subsequent DCEU appearances has defined her career. Her portrayal of the iconic superhero earned her widespread acclaim for her grace, strength, and unwavering determination. Gadot’s charisma and physicality brought the character to life, and she quickly became a symbol of empowerment for women everywhere.

2. Gisele Yashar – Fast & Furious Franchise (2009-2017)

“This is who we are.”

In the Fast & Furious franchise, Gadot played the role of Gisele Yashar, a skilled and fearless driver and fighter. Her character brought a fresh dynamic to the series, and her chemistry with the other cast members, particularly Vin Diesel, added depth to the films. Gadot’s involvement in the franchise undoubtedly contributed to its continued success.

3. Natanya – Date Night (2010)

“Just a boring couple from New Jersey.”

While Date Night isn’t a blockbuster film, Gadot’s role as Natanya, a high-end escort, showcased her versatility as an actress. Her comedic timing and on-screen presence were memorable, even in a supporting role. This film provided a glimpse of her potential beyond action-packed roles.

4. Fauna – Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

“Titles don’t bring fulfillment. Keeping up with your neighbors doesn’t bring happiness.”

In Keeping Up with the Joneses, Gadot played Fauna, a covert spy alongside Jon Hamm. Her character added a dash of humor and intrigue to the movie, and her interactions with the other actors were a highlight. Gadot’s performance demonstrated her ability to shine in a comedic setting.

5. Wonder Woman (Diana Prince) – Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

“You can only have the truth. And the truth is enough. The truth is beautiful.”

Gadot reprised her role as Wonder Woman in the 2020 sequel Wonder Woman 1984. While the film received mixed reviews, Gadot’s performance remained a standout. Her portrayal of a more vulnerable and conflicted Diana Prince showcased her acting range and commitment to the character.

The Worst of Gal Gadot, From Disney+ to Warner Bros.

Not everything can be a winner, and everyone from Ezra Miller to Chris Pine, Isla Fisher to Luke Hobbs has had a bad day here and there. But, to truly grasp the scope of the wonder that is Gal Gadot, it’s worth looking at some of the less well-received films she helped create.

1. Evelyn – Triple 9 (2016)

“Out here, there is no good, and there is no bad. To survive out here, you’ve got to out monster the monster.”

Triple 9 featured Gadot as Evelyn, the wife of a corrupt police officer. Despite the film’s promising ensemble cast, it failed to deliver a compelling narrative, and Gadot’s character felt underdeveloped. The movie received criticism for its lackluster plot and character development, making it one of Gadot’s weaker roles.

2. Wonder Woman – Justice League (2017)

“You were pushing me to lead the team, but leaders get people killed.”

While Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman was a highlight of Justice League, the film as a whole fell short of expectations. The movie faced extensive reshoots and a divisive reception from fans and critics. Gadot’s performance remained strong, but the overall film left much to be desired.

3. Jill Pope – Criminal (2016)

“You hurt me…I hurt you worse.”

In “Criminal,” Gadot played Jill Pope, the wife of a CIA operative. The film’s convoluted plot and poor character development made it difficult for Gadot to shine. Her talents were underutilized in this forgettable action-thriller.

4. Delphine – Knight and Day (2010)

“Sometimes, things happen for a reason.”

Knight and Day featured Gadot in a minor role as Delphine, a small part that didn’t allow her to showcase her acting abilities. The film itself received mixed reviews and failed to make a lasting impact.

5. Wonder Woman – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

“A hundred years ago, I walked away from mankind, from a century of horrors…men made a world where standing together is impossible.”

Gadot made her debut as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and while her appearance generated excitement, the film received criticism for its pacing and plot. Gadot’s role was relatively small in this movie compared to her standalone Wonder Woman films. She has unparalleled talent, from Lex Luther to Bruce Wayne, the Fast Five icon Gisele Yashar to smaller pieces like Evelyn.

How Gal Gadot Makes Her Hollywood Mark

Both highs and lows have marked Gal Gadot’s career. Her portrayal of Wonder Woman stands as a defining moment in her career, but she has also shown her versatility in various other roles. Whether it’s vying for Miss Universe or rocking a popular franchise like Fast X, there is something special about Gadot, the actress, Miss Israel, and the James Gunn go-to talent.

While she has had her share of less successful projects, her talent and charisma continue to make her a prominent figure in Hollywood, and fans eagerly anticipate her future roles. Whether alongside Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, or newer acting talent, Gadot has the experience to take any piece to the next level.

What do you think about Gal Gadot, the actress? Worth the hype? Share your take in the comments below!