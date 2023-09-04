Breaking News: “All Star” Singer and Disney ‘Shrek’ Icon Dies

In a tragic turn of events, the iconic singer of 1999’s hit “All Star,” Steve Harwell has passed away at the age of 56.

Reports Show Steve Harwell, “All Star” Singer Has Died

According to the New York Times report, Steve Harwell, once lead singer of the band “Smash Mouth” passed away on September 4, 2023. He died in his home in Boise, Idaho. The band manager confirmed the cause of death as liver failure.

Inside the Magic will continue to update the story as more information unfolds.

