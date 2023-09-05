5 Reasons to Hate Daryl Dixon from ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead has its fair share of beloved characters: Rick Grimes, Carol, and Maggie. But not everyone is a fan of Daryl Dixon, portrayed by Norman Reedus. Non-canonical to the comic book, there are plenty of reasons to hate Daryl Dixon as a character.

Sure, many viewers adore his rugged and resourceful persona, especially as the titular character in the zombie outbreak show spinoff.

Yet the ‘new’ Daryl makes it easy to lose sight of the bad guy that hid behind the Commonwealth mask and leather vest for so long. To balance out the #IfDarylDiesWeRiot voices, here are five reasons some might find it difficult to warm up to this character:

1. Initial (and Ongoing) Aloofness and Hostility

The reasons to hate Daryl Dixon start all the way back in Georgia, at the start of the zombie apocalypse. Daryl’s character came in as an aloof, abrasive, and almost hostile individual. Though in contrast to Merle (the worse older brother), Daryl seemed nice enough, it was later revealed that the two brothers were planning to rob and abandon the group.

Daryl Dixon Quote: “We ain’t ashes.” The Walking Dead, Season 5

Viewers forgot that quickly, though, especially after the disappearance of Sophia in the early second season (and he didn’t even manage to save her). His introduction to the series is marked by gruffness without context. He’s unfriendly towards other group members, making it challenging for viewers to connect with the character in the early seasons and episodes. Many The Walking Dead fans saw it this way, preferring the friendly villain to the cold, good guy act.

2. Daryl’s Blind Loyalty to Merle

Daryl’s unwavering loyalty to his brother, Merle Dixon, is a point of contention for some viewers. Merle is depicted as a racist and unstable character, and Daryl frequently defends his actions and decisions, even when they harm the group. Though the death of his brother marked some growth for Daryl as a person, it still isn’t quite there. Even the spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reedus, shows the same character flaws.

Daryl Dixon Quote: “I might be the one leaving, but you’re the one who’s walking away, again.” – The Walking Dead, Season 3

He abandoned his brother. He followed Rick Grimes unthinkingly. He joined the Commonwealth and kept on biking away from the world. The last season of The Walking Dead saw him leave. Even in the spinoff, it shows his flight reflex and many a Walking Dead fan can see that this marks an apparent lack of development. Even Dead City showed that Negan could change as a person, but Daryl just seems stuck. In the apocalypse, that’s one of the most unforgivable things.

3. Daryl Dixon Embodies Moral Ambiguity

Throughout the series, Daryl has engaged in morally ambiguous actions, from theft to acts of violence. It became intrinsically related to life in the zombie apocalypse TV show but required context. In the words of Rick Grimes, there were three questions, “How many walkers have you killed? How many people have you killed? Why?”

Daryl Dixon Quote: “Sorry, brother.” – The Walking Dead Season 2

Despite being a core member of each Walking Dead season, Daryl Dixon never seemed to have the correct answers to those questions. For those who blame Glenn’s death on his making the first kill, Daryl’s many actions likely leave some viewers questioning his moral compass and make it challenging to root for him.

4. Daryl’s Resistance to Leadership Roles

Despite being one of the group’s most capable members, Daryl often resists assuming leadership roles or taking on additional responsibilities. Some fans found it frustrating to continually observe his reluctance to step up and provide more guidance to the group.

He followed when it came to the Commonwealth, and that was almost as close as he came to running a situation rather than running away. Even the first episode of the new TV show season suggests that he didn’t step up but rather went “looking for something.”

Daryl Dixon Quote: “L’il a** kicker. That’s a good name, right?” – The Walking Dead, Season 3

5. Emotional Distance as a Continued Character Trait

Daryl is known for keeping his emotions in check and maintaining emotional distance from others. Seemingly, every Walking Dead character had that hint of humanity, villain and hero alike. There are allusions to abuse and a rough upbringing, but the real vulnerability never comes through in the plot.

Daryl Dixon Quote: “Faith ain’t done sh*t for us.” – The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 1

Even in the spinoff AMC series, Daryl Dixon remains standoffish. While this stoic and reserved demeanor can be endearing to some, it may leave others wanting to see more vulnerability and emotional growth in his character, especially with the new show.

Complexity of Daryl’s Character

Ultimately, Daryl Dixon’s character is intentionally complex, and opinions about him vary widely among fans of “The Walking Dead.” While these reasons might lead some to have reservations about his character, they also contribute to the layers of complexity that make him a central figure in the series’ narrative.

Whether you love him or find him hard to root for, there’s no denying that Daryl Dixon is a character who leaves a lasting impression.

What’s your take on Daryl Dixon? Make your mark in the comments below!