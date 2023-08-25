‘The Lion King’ Broadway Cast to Perform at Halftime Show

Disney’s The Lion King Musical has joined the exclusive club as one of three Broadway productions to have entertained audiences for 25 straight years. This celebrated, world-renowned theater production is based on the animated 1994 classic that featured award-winning music by Sir Elton John and Sir Time Rice. Disney is now partnering with a New York professional sports franchise to take over their halftime show to remind viewers why it has lasted a quarter of a century.

The Lion King is one of the most esteemed productions in musical theater history. It won six Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting, Best Choreography, and Best Musical Direction. It has won 70 additional performing arts awards, along with a Grammy. The musical is also a global sensation, with productions in over 100 cities in 24 countries throughout six continents. It is performed in nine different languages and has gone on to gross around $11.6 billion, the most ever for a stage production.

This Disney theatrical production will be directed by Thomas Schumacher as the cast will captivate audiences during the New York Liberty versus Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game at Barclays Center. The Liberty have created a devoted fanbase being one of the original three franchises in the league. They have made four Finals appearances during their 26-year history. Their notoriety is currently at an all-time high since they have won the 2023 Commissioner’s Cup Championship this month.

The partnership was a fortuitous alliance as these two successful brands are both located in the Big Apple. Aside from performing highlights from the legendary musical experience, there will also be door giveaways and special in-concourse opportunities to attend The Lion King. This first-of-its-kind event between these two New York staples will take place on September 7, 2023 at 7 PM, EST.

