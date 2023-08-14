Disney’s Newest Patent Can Transform the Face of Media

Disney’s newest patent, pending approval, has serious implications for animatronics, animation, and actors.

Disney’s Newest Patent Application: Facial Performance Software

Disney has a whole host of patents, both approved and pending that glorious copyright stamp. Disney World and Walt Disney Company would benefit drastically from this software.

Its primary applications include augmented reality and virtual reality. Paired with its recent investment in artificial intelligence patents, this shows a trend toward a technological shift in Disney research.

What Augmenting Facial Animation Does

According to the patent application, it seeks “Methods and systems for performing facial retargeting.” These apply to one or more three-dimensional representations of a source character’s face. And that applies to anything under Disney’s IP umbrella.

Basically, the patent, in conjunction with others like the dynamic facial hair capture application, means that the Disney patent would let the company take its IP to a whole new level. How Disney Enterprises plans to use the technology is explained in its application.

Facial Manipulation Technology: Disney’s Newest Patent Pending

The newest patent, number 20230237739, has sensational implications for Walt Disney World theme parks’ future and entertainment production. It takes target patches and uses modeling software to produce a 3D facial expression corresponding to the target character. This patent represents a feat of Walt Disney Imagineering, showing how dedicated research and development are at the Walt Disney Company.

Various Applications of the Patent

According to the theme park icon, drones were just the start of its Disney patent tech revolution. This new technology would make animated technology easier and allow for more augmented reality experiences at Walt Disney World theme parks. It could also, in theory, take stock footage and adjust it in a Black Mirror-style approach.

What Disney’s Newest Patent Means for the Amusement Park Guest and Disney Streamer

To file for the patent, the Walt Disney Company requires the technology itself. That means the hard work of Walt Disney Imagineers behind the scenes. This isn’t unrewarded; theme park visitors can experience better virtual effects and improved attraction quality. It can also enhance the streaming of older IPs from Disney. Whether the patent filing will succeed is a matter of proprietorship, timing, and contest.

